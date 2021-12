NMPreps New Mexico High School basketball team rankings for the 2021/2022 season. #nmpreps

WEEK 3 RANKINGS (DEC 7TH-12TH)

1. Highland (2-0): W, Sandia (66-63), Moriarty (75-26)

2. Del Norte (3-0): W, Valencia (75-56), Pojoaque (75-56), Manzano (87-55)

