As Week 3 of New Mexico high school football kicks off, several top-ranked teams face crucial tests under the Friday night lights. We rundown the key games to watch on Friday night. #nmpreps
Previews
No. 3 Cleveland (1-1) at No. 20 Clovis (0-2), 7 PM Clovis, NM
Preview: Expect a one-sided game in this eastern New Mexico showdown. Cleveland should easily handle Clovis, who has struggled to put points on the board with only 8 total in two games. Cleveland’s defense, led by top-five prospect Psalmon Kegler, will likely keep Clovis RB John Royal contained all night.
Prediction: Cleveland 54, Clovis 0
Grine's Pick: Cleveland
Scoreboard
Thursday, September 5th
Crownpoint vs JV Team - Missing Score
Elida 72, New Mexico School for the Deaf 26 - F
Espanola 13, Capital 6
Hobbs JV 27, Jal 7 - F
Hot Springs 54, Capitan 0
Loving 39, Artesia JV 27 - F
Pinon AZ 36, Navajo Prep 32
Taos 30, Highland 16
West Las Vegas 33, Ruidoso 7