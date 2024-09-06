As Week 3 of New Mexico high school football kicks off, several top-ranked teams face crucial tests under the Friday night lights. We rundown the key games to watch on Friday night. #nmpreps

Preview: Expect a one-sided game in this eastern New Mexico showdown. Cleveland should easily handle Clovis, who has struggled to put points on the board with only 8 total in two games. Cleveland’s defense, led by top-five prospect Psalmon Kegler, will likely keep Clovis RB John Royal contained all night.

Prediction: Cleveland 54, Clovis 0

Grine's Pick: Cleveland

More Previews: Continue Reading here