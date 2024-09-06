Advertisement
Published Sep 6, 2024
Week 3 New Mexico high school football: Top-25 Showdowns, and Predictions
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
As Week 3 of New Mexico high school football kicks off, several top-ranked teams face crucial tests under the Friday night lights. We rundown the key games to watch on Friday night. #nmpreps

Previews

No. 3 Cleveland (1-1) at No. 20 Clovis (0-2), 7 PM Clovis, NM​

Preview: Expect a one-sided game in this eastern New Mexico showdown. Cleveland should easily handle Clovis, who has struggled to put points on the board with only 8 total in two games. Cleveland’s defense, led by top-five prospect Psalmon Kegler, will likely keep Clovis RB John Royal contained all night.

Prediction: Cleveland 54, Clovis 0

Grine's Pick: Cleveland

Scoreboard 

Thursday, September 5th

Crownpoint vs JV Team - Missing Score

Elida 72, New Mexico School for the Deaf 26 - F

Espanola 13, Capital 6

Hobbs JV 27, Jal 7 - F

Hot Springs 54, Capitan 0

Loving 39, Artesia JV 27 - F

Pinon AZ 36, Navajo Prep 32

Taos 30, Highland 16

West Las Vegas 33, Ruidoso 7

