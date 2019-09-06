No. 1 Volcano Vista (2-0) at Onate (0-2)

(Sat. 7pm) Coming off a 54-0 win last week the Volcano Vista Hawks are coming into Las Cruces as the top ranked team in New Mexico. Keep an eye on the duo running back system for the Hawks in this contest, again. Jimmy Gallegos (2020) and Isaac Chavez (2020) have both carried the ba....continue reading here.