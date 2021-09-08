Week 3 New Mexico HS Football P.O.W & All-New Mexico Team

NMPreps announces the weekly winners of the North & South Players of the Week along with the official All-New Mexico team for the week. #nmpreps

North Player of the Week: CJ Perea, QB (West Las Vegas HS)

Perea has quickly grown into a name to know this season. The freshman QB for the Dons tossed the ball for 330-yards and four touchdowns in a win over Portales during week three.

South Player of the Week: Jayvn Morales, RB (Goddard HS)

Morales came into the season ranked high and he continues to excel after a pair of games. Morales went for 171-yards and three touchdowns in a win over Deming, 49-6.

Week Three All-New Mexico Team

