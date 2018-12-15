Alice King Tournament Reaction (Day 2)

I want to get this out of the way before I go rambling about it: Every team in this tournament today played HARD. It's the most I've ever seen bodies sliding and diving for loose balls in a single tournament day. These young ladies did not care for their well-being. There was even a double tech in one game that involved a loose ball! Great tournament play today.

Melrose def. Cobre

Coach Caleb King has his girls looking outstanding as far as their direction and discipline. Not a bad group of ladies who are looking to finally finish championship Friday in March with a win. Cobre seemed a bit out of sorts at times, but when they needed a bucket, Skkyla Guck was there to find a way to score. Brianna Martinez does a heckuva job for the Lady Indians in pushing the ball up the floor and getting to the free throw line. Melrose executes so well and the team mentality is there. Nataley Mondragon plays so much bigger than her height and might have the best entry passes of any guard I've seen all season. Shannon May and Hailey Martin are critical to their success.

Bernalillo def. Rio Grande

Juliana Aragon is the real deal. The freshmen got 20 points easily by half with 15 in the first quarter alone. But she more impressive is was her ability to force some turnovers and feed her teammates in transition. She's not just a one woman show either. She has help from Gabby Varela and Dominique Dominguez. Dominguez showed her ability to hit from distance a few times in this game. Causing headaches for Rio Grande. The Lady Ravens struggled on the offensive end as they didn't score a field goal until there was 3:10 left in the third quarter. But their defense did cause a few turnovers and missed baskets. You can't slack against this Bernalillo team though.

Pojoaque Valley def. Miyamura

This was a GREAT game. I mean, first off it's no Gallup vs. Espanola in the Pit but Miyamura is in Gallup and Pojoaque is almost Espanola (I can say that without threats, right?). Anywhom, it didn't take long at all for Pojoaque to establish their key mismatch with junior forward Ashten Martinez. Miyamura couldn't match her height or Pojoaque's shot making early and they fell into a hole. Coach Dupont (Miyamura) changed a few things up and by the time the second half came around the pace quickened to the Patriots' favor. Autumn Enote and Odessa Begay led a furious comeback that had Pojoaque reeling. Miyamura hit some big shots from distance but Pojoaque was able to get some easy baskets in transition. Miyamura had chances to tie or take the lead from the free throw line, but couldn't make them count. Pojoaque's Taylor Roybal and Michaela Martinez did a great job closing out the game late. A great game of two teams who could find themselves meeting in the Pit come March.

Grants def. Moriarty

I was really impressed by Grants who played their 10th game halfway through December. They had their pickings early with Moriarty struggles around the rim. Grants showed great defensive intensity behind Shaylee Montoya and Kaylee Morris. They built their lead early with Angel Valdez establishing the paint and the point duties of Zoe Victorino. After trailing by just over 20 points through much of the game Moriarty would mount their final comeback late in the fourth. The efforts of Brooke Burch and Hope Bennett helped the Lady Pintos cut the lead back to single digits. Grants held on though as Moriarty could not overcome their shooting woes in the first half.

