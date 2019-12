Albuquerque (1-2) vs Del Norte (2-2): Albuquerque High started the season 0-2 but earned a win last week in overtime. They'll look to push the tempo in this contest against a Del Norte team currently on a two-game skid. Both teams have potential and must-see players - Jude Tapia (Albuquerque) and Malik Barton (Del Norte).

More to Go