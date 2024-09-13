Week 4 of New Mexico high school football brings a host of exciting matchups, with district play kicking off for many teams. Several top-ranked teams face pivotal tests, while others look to rebound from early losses. Here's a breakdown of the top games and predictions for this Friday night:
6A FOOTBALL
No. 1 La Cueva (2-0) vs No. 18 Sandia (1-2), 7pm: Wilson Stadium
The La Cueva Bears, fresh off a bye week, return to the field as New Mexico’s top-ranked team. With a perfect 2-0 start, they’ve shown dominance on both sides of the ball, especially with a defense that has allowed just 10 points in two games. Sandia, meanwhile, is reeling from back-to-back losses, including a tough defeat last week. The Matadors will be eager to make a statement and start district play with a bang, but the challenge of facing the Bears is daunting. If Sandia’s offense can’t find answers against La Cueva’s defense early, this one could get out of hand quickly.
No. 2 Centennial (3-0) vs No. 6 Rio Rancho (2-1), 7pm: Field of Dreams
No. 4 Volcano Vista (2-1) vs No. 8 West Mesa (2-0), 7pm: Community Stadium
No. 11 Hobbs (1-2) vs El Paso-Parkland (TX) (0-2), 7pm: Watson Stadium
No. 16 Farmington (2-1) vs Falcon (CO) (1-2), 6pm: Hutchinson Stadium
No. 17 Piedra Vista (1-2) vs No. 25 Alamogordo (0-3), 7pm Tiger Stadium
No. 19 Carlsbad (1-2) vs No. 22 Cibola (1-2), 7pm: Ralph Bowyer Stadium