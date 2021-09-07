Week 4 New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings
New Mexico Top-20 & 6A-2A Team Rankings
NMPreps.com official week four New Mexico high school football team rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings are a week-to-week progression and not a resume-watching feature. That will come with our weekly, Bracket Talk: Watching Resumes (released starting in week three). #nmpreps
NM TOP-20
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NOTES
|
No. 1
|
Cleveland Storm
|
3-0
|
(Even). Beat Manzano, 55-0.
|
No. 2
|
Rio Rancho Rams
|
2-0
|
(Even). Beat Eldorado, 41-0
|
No. 3
|
Farmington Scorpions
|
3-0
|
(+1). Beat Highland, 53-0.
|
No. 4
|
Goddard Rockets
|
2-0
|
(+1). Beat Deming, 49-6.
|
No. 5
|
La Cueva Bears
|
2-1
|
(+1). Beat Las Cruces, 28-10.