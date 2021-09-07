 NMPreps - Week 4 New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 07:11:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 4 New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

New Mexico Top-20 & 6A-2A Team Rankings

NMPreps.com official week four New Mexico high school football team rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings are a week-to-week progression and not a resume-watching feature. That will come with our weekly, Bracket Talk: Watching Resumes (released starting in week three). #nmpreps

NM TOP-20
RANK SCHOOL RECORD NOTES

No. 1

Cleveland Storm

3-0

(Even). Beat Manzano, 55-0.

No. 2

Rio Rancho Rams

2-0

(Even). Beat Eldorado, 41-0

No. 3

Farmington Scorpions

3-0

(+1). Beat Highland, 53-0.

No. 4

Goddard Rockets

2-0

(+1). Beat Deming, 49-6.

No. 5

La Cueva Bears

2-1

(+1). Beat Las Cruces, 28-10.

Teams No. 6 - No. 20

6A Football

5A Football

4A Football

3A Football

2A Football

