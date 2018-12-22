The last day of hoops before a three day break and we dive right back in on Wednesday. Saturday has plenty of hoops across the board in every class. Here's what you should keep an eye out for.

NMpreps.com Game of the Week: Highland at La Cueva

La Cueva (6-0) fresh off a big win at Rio Rancho comes home to host a ramblin' 4A Highland (5-2) team who earned a tough win against Eldorado. La Cueva boasts one of the best scoring guards in the state with Kaya Ingram, a guard with the ability to get to the hoop with either hand. Highland has a talented prospect in Cailee Crawford, a 6'1" forward with guard skills and the ability to score from almost anywhere on the floor. This is definitely not one to miss.

SEE ALSO...

Cleveland at Mayfield

Road game. Trap game. Both teams will be coming off Friday wins, but Cleveland has to make the bus trip south for the 1:30PM tip-off. Both teams are fun to watch in the halfcourt run their offense and apply defensive pressure. Alize Ruiz and Alyssa Madrid help run this Mayfield squad on the court while Desiree Forster and Kaylee Caldwell guide the Storm. This will be a fun one to watch if you're in the area.

Carlsbad at Onate

Carlsbad is looking to rack up another win against an Onate squad that is off a dominant win over an El Paso team. Three players with 20+ points puts Onate in a favorable matchup, especially with Estrella Avalos in the paint. But Carlsbad can match up with Kaliyah Montoya and the scoring threat Carsyn Boswell. Onate will have their hands full, but if they can repeat their offensive performance, maybe they can get the upset.

Rio Rancho at Farmington

Farmington was not ready for Cleveland last weekend, but the Lady Scorpions will get a second chance against a Rio Rancho team when the Lady Rams come up north for a late tip-off. This game would normally have an upset-watch written all over it, but the guard play is the big difference. Farmington will have to figure out how to play against guards that apply full defensive pressure. Rio Rancho should come away with this one though. (Barring those notorious northwestern officials impact on the Rio Rancho defense). Again, eyes on Farmington's Jordan Vasquez and Kiiyani Antielu. Make note of Rio Rancho's Laura Gutierrez and Julia Chavez.

Tournament Watchlist

Texico vs. Robertson

Robertson beat a Farwell team that is responsible for the only two losses Texico has on the season. Texico handled a Tucumcari team much better and could keep their winning steak against New Mexico teams going here.

Pojoaque Valley vs. Penasco

2A Penasco and 4A Pojoaque Valley. It'll be a fun one with the Penasco loyal showing up in full effect. Pojoaque has one of the best teams in years. This northern showdown will be one to watch if Penasco can match up with Pojoaque's size. A great test for the size and play Penasco has in their class.

Santa Fe Indian vs. Dulce

I'm hoping for a big offensive outburst in this game. I'm talking 100+ points between two great native-based schools. But this is a top ten showdown for 3rd Place so if it's a close game in the 60s or 30s, I'll be happy.

FINAL NOTES...First Win Watch: Rio Grande (0-6) vs. Del Norte (0-7)Flashback Rematch: Tohatchi vs. Eunice in Citizens Bank 7th Place game