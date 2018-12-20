Two major tournaments going on in the north and east, but for the most part it's down to single matchups for the weekend. Here's a few key games to keep an eye on tonight.

No. 4 Kirtland Central at No. 1 Los Lunas

It's a great clash of top-4 teams in 4A, as No. 4 Kirtland Central visits No. 1 Los Lunas in what will likely be a potential March showdown. Kirtland Central (6-2) is on a three game winning streak since their loss to Piedra Vista. Los Lunas (4-2) has won three of their last four games and nearly all their games have been against tough 5A competition. Both teams are hearing the early season hype and this will no doubt be one to watch. The defense of Dani Ross and Jaidyn Schollander will be key in their matchup against KC. Kirtland needs a big game from their guards and manage the turnovers. They'll need big games from Tiajhae Nez and Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi.