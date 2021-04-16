NMPreps - Week 4: Top 40 Player Performances in Boys Basketball

Week 4: Top 40 Player Performances in Boys Basketball
NMPreps.com continues to track the top player performances for the 2021 New Mexico high school basketball season. The players from these lists usually lead to candidates for the NMPreps New Mexico Mr. Basketball. #nmpreps
Text in stats each night to (505) 414-4313
TOP PERFORMANCES
Shane Douma-Sanchez - Del Norte HS - 35 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists vs Valley
Duece Benjamin - Las Cruces HS - 35 points vs Mayfield.
Sean Johnson - Sandia HS - 33 points vs West Mesa.
Matthew Quartieri - Ruidoso HS - 32 points vs Clayton.