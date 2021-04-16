NMPreps - Week 4: Top 40 Player Performances in Boys Basketball

NMPreps.com continues to track the top player performances for the 2021 New Mexico high school basketball season. The players from these lists usually lead to candidates for the NMPreps New Mexico Mr. Basketball. #nmpreps

Text in stats each night to (505) 414-4313

TOP PERFORMANCES

Shane Douma-Sanchez - Del Norte HS - 35 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists vs Valley

Duece Benjamin - Las Cruces HS - 35 points vs Mayfield.

Sean Johnson - Sandia HS - 33 points vs West Mesa.

Matthew Quartieri - Ruidoso HS - 32 points vs Clayton.

Continue Here