Week 4: Top 50 Player New Mexico High School Basketball Performances

Week 4 of New Mexico high school basketball delivered thrilling action and standout individual performances from every corner of the state. From the high-scoring guards lighting up the scoreboards to dominant forwards controlling the paint, NMPreps highlights the top 50 player performances of the week. Covering both boys’ and girls’ basketball, this comprehensive list celebrates the athletes who made an impact for their teams, showcasing the depth of talent across classifications and regions.

ARTESIA: The Eddy County War hit the hardwood as Artesia (4A) secured a home win over Carlsbad (5A). Junior Braylon Vega led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Klay Kincaid added 15 points and Charlie Campbell chipped in 11 points to contribute to the victory.

RIO RANCHO: Rio Rancho secured a dominant 76-34 victory over Rio Grande on Friday afternoon. Cayden Richardson (2026) led the Rams with 13 points, while Aidan Wood (2025) and Chris Lucero (2026) each contributed 11 points. Kai Bradford (2025) added 10 points and 8 rebounds in the win.

SANTA ROSA: Santa Rosa secured a quality road win on Thursday night, defeating Menaul 57-34 in Albuquerque. Josh Cordova led the Lions with 21 points, while Daryn Pacheco added 16 points. With the victory, Santa Rosa improves to 4-2 on the season, while Menaul falls to 3-5 overall.

VALLEY: The surging Valley Vikings were led by senior Angelito Villa, who scored 22 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the field and added 3 assists in their 52-51 victory over Manzano. Sophomore Jose Jaramillo contributed 10 points in the win.

More: Continue for plenty more top players from Week 4