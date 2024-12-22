Week 4: Top 50 Player New Mexico High School Basketball Performances

Week 4 of New Mexico high school basketball delivered thrilling action and standout individual performances from every corner of the state. From the high-scoring guards lighting up the scoreboards to dominant forwards controlling the paint, NMPreps highlights the top 50 player performances of the week. Covering both boys’ and girls’ basketball, this comprehensive list celebrates the athletes who made an impact for their teams, showcasing the depth of talent across classifications and regions.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ARTESIA: The Eddy County War hit the hardwood as Artesia (4A) secured a home win over Carlsbad (5A). Junior Braylon Vega led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Klay Kincaid added 15 points and Charlie Campbell chipped in 11 points to contribute to the victory.
RIO RANCHO: Rio Rancho secured a dominant 76-34 victory over Rio Grande on Friday afternoon. Cayden Richardson (2026) led the Rams with 13 points, while Aidan Wood (2025) and Chris Lucero (2026) each contributed 11 points. Kai Bradford (2025) added 10 points and 8 rebounds in the win.
SANTA ROSA: Santa Rosa secured a quality road win on Thursday night, defeating Menaul 57-34 in Albuquerque. Josh Cordova led the Lions with 21 points, while Daryn Pacheco added 16 points. With the victory, Santa Rosa improves to 4-2 on the season, while Menaul falls to 3-5 overall.
VALLEY: The surging Valley Vikings were led by senior Angelito Villa, who scored 22 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the field and added 3 assists in their 52-51 victory over Manzano. Sophomore Jose Jaramillo contributed 10 points in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COBRE: Cobre finished with a 20-point win over Lordsburg on Tuesday night, 62-42. Senior Isabella Garcia finished with 17 points. Junior Makayla Durate and freshman Hayley Gutierrez each added 10 points in the win.
GODDARD: The Goddard Rockets showcased strong performances in their matchups against Santa Fe and Carlsbad. Against Santa Fe, Lauren Medrano led the way with an impressive 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Aubrie Bolaños contributed 7 points, 3 assists, and 8 steals. Ashlee Buck added 8 points and 7 rebounds to round out the effort. In their game against Carlsbad, Natalie Hardwick stood out with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals.
HOT SPRINGS: Hot Springs used a comeback to defeat Ruidoso 47-41 on Tuesday night. Alex Gonzales led the way with 11 points in the win. Kylie Collins contributed 10 points in the win.
KIRTLAND CENTRAL: Kirtland Central's Zoey Benally (sophomore), and Krista Tsingine-Yazzie each scored 10 points in the Broncos win over Navajo Prep, 55-19.
