Week 5 All-New Mexico Team & Player of the Week
NMPreps weekly awards for the week that was in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps
NORTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Evan Wysong, QB., Cleveland HS (2023): Well, it has become a thing to know the name Wysong in New Mexico football. Last season it was his brother winning the top award as the Rivals/NMPreps New Mexico Mr. Football and now getting reps for the University of New Mexico. Now we have younger brother making a name for himself and leading the number one ranked Cleveland Storm. He rushed for 107-yards and two touchdowns along with passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns in last weeks win. The kicker is he was 10-10 on extra points.
SOUTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Elijah Ogas, RB., Las Cruces HS (2022): The senior running back is a new one for us and was listed behind other LC area RBs. Well the 5-foot-7 back is now sitting with the other big dawgs after rushing for 145-yards and 4-touchdowns in a win over rival Mayfield. Win that game and have a big game and your name will be remembered.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Stratton Shufelt, OLB Cleveland HS (2024): 3 sacks, knock down pass, 8 total tackles and 7 hurries. The sophomore defender is one to watch and will continue to be a big name across the state of New Mexico. The Cleveland defense has only allowed 89-points on the season and currently sit at 5-0.
WEEK 5 ALL-NEW MEXICO TEAM
Andres Madrid, Santa Rosa - Rushed for 251-yards and 4 touchdowns.
Marco Ybarra, St. Pius X - 160-yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
Aden Chavez, Cibola - 314 yards passing and 3 passing touchdowns.
Nathan Lopez, Cibola - 175 yards receiving.
James Jenkins, Hope Christian - 6 total touchdowns (4 rushing/2 passing).
Ian Lopez, Centennial - 2 passing TDs.
Brandon Olives, Eldorado - 214 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.
Clark Hager, Albuquerque Academy - 8 tackles and 2 TFL.
Brody Whitaker, Albuquerque Academy - 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 caused fumble.
Brandon Furbee, Farmington - 322 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.
Aidan Armenta, La Cueva - 300 yards passing and 3 touchdowns.
Josh Perry, Cleveland - 3 rushing touchdowns and 189 yards rushing.
