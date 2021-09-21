Week 5 All-New Mexico Team & Player of the Week

NMPreps weekly awards for the week that was in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

NORTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Evan Wysong, QB., Cleveland HS (2023): Well, it has become a thing to know the name Wysong in New Mexico football. Last season it was his brother winning the top award as the Rivals/NMPreps New Mexico Mr. Football and now getting reps for the University of New Mexico. Now we have younger brother making a name for himself and leading the number one ranked Cleveland Storm. He rushed for 107-yards and two touchdowns along with passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns in last weeks win. The kicker is he was 10-10 on extra points.

SOUTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Elijah Ogas, RB., Las Cruces HS (2022): The senior running back is a new one for us and was listed behind other LC area RBs. Well the 5-foot-7 back is now sitting with the other big dawgs after rushing for 145-yards and 4-touchdowns in a win over rival Mayfield. Win that game and have a big game and your name will be remembered.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Stratton Shufelt, OLB Cleveland HS (2024): 3 sacks, knock down pass, 8 total tackles and 7 hurries. The sophomore defender is one to watch and will continue to be a big name across the state of New Mexico. The Cleveland defense has only allowed 89-points on the season and currently sit at 5-0.

WEEK 5 ALL-NEW MEXICO TEAM