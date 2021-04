NMPreps - Week 5 New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

The NMPreps rankings are a week-to-week view of each team (not a resume ranking - that is our Road to The PIT feature). These rankings are what have you done for me lately, as in last week. #nmpreps

POWER 20 (ALL CLASSES - WEEK 5)

1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (7-0 overall, 7-0 district): Wins over Centennial, Mayfield, Deming. Idle (LW: 1)

2. Cleveland Storm (9-0 overall, 5-0 district): Wins over Volcano Vista and Rio Rancho. Idle (LW: 2)

3. La Cueva Bears (4-0 overall, 4-0 district): Win over West Mesa. Up (LW: 6)

4. Alamogordo Tigers (6-1 overall, 6-1 district): Wins over Gadsden and CentennialIdle (LW: 4)

5. Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (3-2 overall, 3-2 district): Win over Volcano Vista. Up (LW: 12)

6. Rio Rancho Rams (5-3 overall, 1-3 district): Win over St. Pius. Loss over Cleveland.Down (LW: 5)

7. Volcano Vista Hawks (3-4 overall, 1-3 district): Losses to Atrisco Heritage, Cleveland. Down (LW: 3)

8. Roswell Coyotes (7-1 overall, 2-0 district): Wins over Hobbs and Carlsbad. Up (LW: 13)

9. Sandia Matadors (4-1 overall, 4-1 district): Wins over West Mesa, Farmington. Up (LW: 10)

5A BASKETBALL

1. Las Cruces

2. Cleveland

3. La Cueva

4. Alamogordo

5. Atrisco Heritage

6. Rio Rancho

7. Volcano Vista

8. Roswell

9. Sandia

4A BASKETBALL

1. Highland

2. Bernalillo

3. Del Norte

4. Kirtland Central

5. Gallup

3A BASKETBALL

1. Sandia Prep

2. Bosque

3. Robertson

4. Hot Springs

5. St. Michael's

2A BASKETBALL

1. Texico (4-2 overall): Went 3-0 last week.

2. Pecos (4-2 overall): Went 1-1 last week.

3. Tularosa (5-0 overall): Went 3-0 last week.

4. Jal (7-0 overall): Went 4-0 last week.

5. Mescalero Apache (5-1 overall): Went 2-1 last week.

