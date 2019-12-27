NMPreps.com's daily view at class 4A in New Mexico high school basketball.

4A TEAM RANKINGS (DEC. 27) - POWER 16



No. 1 Valley Vikings (5-3)

Notes: Went 0-2 last week with losses to Eldorado (52-40), and La Cueva (49-47).

No. 2 Highland Hornets (5-1)Notes: Went 1-0 last week with a win over Rio Rancho. Beat Espanola Valley on Thursday night in Rio Rancho, 66-48.

No. 3 Hope Christian Huskies (3-3)Notes: Beat Sandia Prep on Thursday night, 72-55.

