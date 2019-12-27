News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 08:10:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Week 5: New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings (4A)

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's daily view at class 4A in New Mexico high school basketball.

4A TEAM RANKINGS (DEC. 27) - POWER 16

No. 1 Valley Vikings (5-3)

Notes: Went 0-2 last week with losses to Eldorado (52-40), and La Cueva (49-47).

No. 2 Highland Hornets (5-1)Notes: Went 1-0 last week with a win over Rio Rancho. Beat Espanola Valley on Thursday night in Rio Rancho, 66-48.

No. 3 Hope Christian Huskies (3-3)Notes: Beat Sandia Prep on Thursday night, 72-55.

Continue viewing

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}