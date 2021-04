NMPreps New Mexico Top-20 Team Rankings is a ranking that considers all classification to determine the top-20 teams in the State.

NMPreps Power-20 (All Classes) - August 19th

1. Hobbs Eagles (6-0 overall, 2-0 district)

2. Volcano Vista Hawks (7-0 overall, 5-0 district)

3. Centennial Hawks (7-0 overall, 7-0 district)

4. Los Lunas Tigers (6-1 overall, 6-0 district)

Continue Here

5A Basketball Rankings

4A Basketball Rankings