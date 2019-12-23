News More News
Week 5: NMPreps New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings (5A)

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
Girls Basketball: NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball

5A BASKETBALL

Top-Four Skinny: We have a complete shake-up at the top. Piedra Vista takes the reigns as the number one team in 5A basketball this week. The Panthers went 1-0 last week as they walked to a 31 point win over Miyamura. Hobbs....

No. 1 Piedra Vista Panthers

Record: 9-0 overall

Notes: Went 1-0 last week

Wins: Miyamura 87-56

Losses: --

Movement: +1 | LW: 2

{{ article.author_name }}