NMPreps week six New Mexico high school baseball team rankings for the 2022 season. #nmpreps

1. Rio Rancho (13-1 overall): Went 2-0 last week.

2. Carlsbad (11-2 overall): Went 3-0 last week.

3. Volcano Vista Hawks (8-3 overall): Went 2-1 last week.

Continue here

4A Baseball