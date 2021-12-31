Week 6 New Mexico High School Basketball Teams of the Week

Double Dribble: NMPreps takes a second look at what happened this week in New Mexico high school basketball for the week of December 27th - 30th.

Team of the Week: Hobbs. The Eagles went 3-0 to win the Hobbs Holiday Tournament. The wins include Piedra Vista (89-34), Montwood, TX (75-45), and Cleveland (77-53). The Cleveland win is perhaps the big one as the Storm are the defending state champs and currently ranked No. 2 in New Mexico.

Stock Riser: Belen. The Eagles have currently won four in a row including three this week as the took home the Stu Clark Championship in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The games took place at New Mexico Highlands University. The wins over Bernalillo (48-45 OT), West Las Vegas (79-61), and Taos (57-51).

Ramping Up: Rio Rancho. The Rams went 3-0 this week taking home their tournament with wins over Santa Fe (48-42), Espanola Valley (62-57), and St. Pius X (49-36). Those three wins are impressive to end 2021 as they are all three playoff projected teams. Keep an eye on Keagan Caton (2022) - length, nice 15-footer, and makes the Rams go.

