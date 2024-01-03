Week 6 Unveils Dynamic Shifts in New Mexico Girls Basketball Rankings
The latest installment of NMPreps Week 6 rankings for New Mexico high school girls' basketball provides a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape, showcasing standout performances, surprising upsets, and resilient teams in the 2023/2024 season.
1. Hobbs Eagles (11-1, 5A)
The Hobbs Eagles secure the top spot with an impressive 11-1 overall record. Their recent triumph over Volcano Vista (78-50) further solidifies their dominance in the 5A classification.
2. Sandia Matadors (9-0, 5A)
Remaining undefeated with a flawless 9-0 record, the Sandia Matadors showcase their prowess with a commanding 64-50 victory over Atrisco Heritage.
3. Volcano Vista Hawks (7-5, 5A)
Despite facing challenges, the Volcano Vista Hawks maintain a strong standing in the rankings. The recent loss to Hobbs (78-50) is a setback, but they remain a formidable contender in 5A.Key win over Farmington.
4. Farmington Scorpions (10-1, 5A)
The Farmington Scorpions continue their dominant run with a stellar 10-1 record. A convincing 63-28 victory over Aztec demonstrates their commanding presence on the court.
5. Eldorado Eagles (7-2, 5A)
Resilience defines the Eldorado Eagles, who secure victories, including a notable 59-46 win against Rio Rancho. Their 7-2 record underscores their potential in the competitive 5A category.
