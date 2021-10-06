Week 7 Players of the Week & All-New Mexico Team

New Mexico high school football weekly awards watch. NMPreps releases the official All-New Mexico team for the week and the NMPreps Player of the Week honors. #nmpreps

North Player of the Week

Zack Vigil, RB (Rio Rancho HS): The top ranked running back in New Mexico backed it up during week 7 with a big time performance. Vigil rushed for 339-yards and 4-touchdowns in a district win over Cibola.

South Player of the Week

Ashton Aranda, QB (Lovington HS): It would be hard to argue against 7-touchdowns! The Wildcats quarterback threw for 324-yards along with those 7-touchdowns in a win last week.

All-New Mexico Team: 25 Players

