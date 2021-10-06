 NMPreps - Week 7 Players of the Week & All-New Mexico Team
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-06 08:51:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 7 Players of the Week & All-New Mexico Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

New Mexico high school football weekly awards watch. NMPreps releases the official All-New Mexico team for the week and the NMPreps Player of the Week honors. #nmpreps

North Player of the Week

Zack Vigil, RB (Rio Rancho HS): The top ranked running back in New Mexico backed it up during week 7 with a big time performance. Vigil rushed for 339-yards and 4-touchdowns in a district win over Cibola.

South Player of the Week

Ashton Aranda, QB (Lovington HS): It would be hard to argue against 7-touchdowns! The Wildcats quarterback threw for 324-yards along with those 7-touchdowns in a win last week.

All-New Mexico Team: 25 Players

Continue Here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}