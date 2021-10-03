Week 7 Top Performances in New Mexico HS Football
Top players from the week of September 30th - October 2nd. #nmpreps
New Mexico high school football.
TOP PLAYERS
Adam Aguilera - Lovington HS - 139 yards, 3 Td's.
Adrian McNeely - Rio Rancho HS - Great play on the RR OL.
Aidan Armenta - La Cueva HS - Four touchdowns (1 rushing). TD passes of 29-yards, 80-yards, and 12-yards.
Ashton Aranda - Lovington HS - 12/19 324yds 7TD 1 INT, 8 rushes for 42yds
Cayden Romero - Rio Rancho HS - Great play on the RR OL.
Diego Avila - Belen HS - 70-yard pick-6.