NMPreps.com's list of top players from week seven of the New Mexico high school football season.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clay Houghtaling - QB - Artesia - 2 Rushing TD (3-yard, 24-yd), 3 Passing Touchdown (2-yard, 8-yd, 35-yd, 7-yd, 35-yd)

Braxton McDonald - WR - Artesia - 2 Receiving TD (35-yd TD)

Jermiah Mayon - WR - Artesia - Receiving TD

Nathan Barrera - RB - Artesia - 2-Rushing TD

Eric Cueto - WR - Artesia - 85 yard KOR, 2 receiving TDs (35-yard receiving TD).

Simon Jimenez - K - Artesia - 6 of 8 FG

Continue Viewing Here