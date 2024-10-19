Week 9 Friday Recap: New Mexico High School Football

in other news
You won't find a more complete recap of New Mexico high school football. NMPreps brings you comprehensive coverage of Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, highlighting the standout performances and key moments from across the state. This article will be updated throughout the weekend as more results come in, so be sure to check back for the latest scores and recaps.
No. 2 Centennial 49, No. 20 Organ Mountain 14 - F
In a dominant performance under the Friday night lights, No. 2 Centennial rolled past No. 20 Organ Mountain 49-14 in Week 9 of New Mexico high school football. Centennial set the tone early, jumping to a commanding lead and never looking back.
The Hawks opened the scoring late in the first quarter when running back Rudy Rios powered into the end zone from 3 yards out. After a successful PAT, Centennial led 7-0. In the second quarter, Centennial’s offense came alive with three more touchdowns. Zaiden Davis added to the lead with an 11-yard rushing touchdown early in the quarter, extending Centennial's advantage to 13-0. After a missed PAT, Centennial quickly responded with another rushing touchdown just two minutes later, pushing the score to 20-0.
With three minutes left before halftime, Centennial broke through again with a short rushing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 28-0. Just before the break, Centennial added a passing touchdown, ballooning their lead to 35-0 as they headed into the locker room.
The Hawks wasted no time in the second half, scoring two more rushing touchdowns early in the third quarter. By the end of the third, Centennial was up 49-0, coming close to invoking the mercy rule.
In the fourth quarter, Organ Mountain finally found some rhythm on offense. Anthony Gomez capped off a drive with a rushing touchdown, putting the Knights on the board. Moments later, quarterback Xavier Perez connected with Gomez for a 41-yard touchdown pass, trimming the deficit to 49-14.
Centennial improves to 8-0 overall, 4-0 District 3-6A. Organ Mountain drops to 4-5 overall, 3-2 District 3-6A.
No. 3 Cleveland 54, No. 23 Piedra Vista 0 - F
The No. 3-ranked Cleveland Storm delivered a statement win on Friday night, blanking No. 23 Piedra Vista 54-0 in a dominant performance. With the victory, Cleveland improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in District 1-6A, extending their win streak to seven games after an opening-week loss to No. 2 Centennial. Piedra Vista, meanwhile, fell to 1-7, dropping their seventh consecutive game since their Week 1 victory over Sandia.
Junior quarterback Jordan Hatch orchestrated the Storm's explosive offense, guiding his team to a commanding 42-0 lead by halftime. Cleveland wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, finding the end zone three times in their first six offensive snaps. Juan Muñoz played a pivotal role, scoring three first-half touchdowns to help bury the Panthers early.
Hatch threw for two touchdowns in the first half and later added a rushing touchdown in the second half as the Storm poured it on despite the rainy conditions in Farmington.
No. 4 Volcano Vista 33, No. 6 Rio Rancho 0 - F
In a dominant performance, the No. 4 ranked Volcano Vista Hawks shut out the No. 6 Rio Rancho Rams, winning 33-0 in a cold and dry evening under the lights. The Hawks' offense capitalized on key turnovers and executed big plays, while their defense stifled the Rams' attack, resulting in a scoreless night for Rio Rancho. Continue reading here.
No. 8 Roswell 44, No. 7 Artesia 40 - F
In a high-octane showdown between two of 5A’s top teams, Roswell edged out Artesia 44-40 in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. This highly anticipated matchup saw the lead shift multiple times, with both teams showcasing their explosive offenses.Continue reading here.
No. 9 Hobbs 63, Clovis 8 - F
In a dominant performance, the No. 9 Hobbs Eagles crushed unranked Clovis 63-8, delivering a relentless onslaught from start to finish.Continue reading here.
No. 10 Bloomfield 20, Bernalillo 7 - F
In a pivotal District 1-4A matchup, the Bloomfield Bobcats remained undefeated, improving to 7-0 (5-0 District 1-4A) on the season with a 20-7 victory over Bernalillo. The Spartans suffered their first loss of the year, falling to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district play. Continue reading here.
No. 11 Los Lunas 46, Santa Fe 0 - F
No. 14 Eldorado 21, No. 16 Albuquerque 6 - F
No. 17 Gadsden 32, No. 19 Lovington 28 - F
No. 18 Mayfield 28, Goddard 20 - F
No. 24 Sandia 41, No. 12 West Mesa 7 - F
Scoreboard - Friday
Bloomfield 20, Bernalillo 7 - F
Carrizozo 52, Animas 35 - F
Centennial 49, Organ Mtn 14 - F
Clayton 46, Escalante 0 - F
Cleveland 54, Piedra Vista 0 - F
Dexter 38, Hot Springs 2 - F
Dulce 60, Northwest 6 - F
Eldorado 21, Albuquerque High 6 - F
Fort Sumner 64, Cloudcroft 0 - F
Gadsden 32, Lovington 28 - F
Grady 52, Floyd 0 - F
Hobbs 63, Clovis 8 - F
Laguna-Acoma 30, Newcomb 14 - F
Legacy Academy 42, Estancia 7 - F
Logan 67, Roy/Mosquero 16 - F
Los Lunas 46, Santa Fe 0 - F
Loving 32, Jal 25 - F
Mayfield 28, Goddard 20 - F
McCurdy 14, Cuba 6 - F
Melrose 52, Lordsburg 0 - F
Miyamura 42, Capital 8 - F
Navajo Prep 14, Hozho Academy 12 - F
NMMI 45, Ruidoso 13 - F
Pojoaque 59, Santa Fe Indian 6 - F
Raton 27, Capitan 0 - F
Roswell 44, Artesia 40 - F
Sandia 41, West Mesa 7 - F
Silver 22, Albuquerque Academy 9 - F
St Pius 41, Chaparral 6 - F
Taos 35, Kirtland Central 15 - F
Thoreau 50, Zuni 0 - F
Tularosa 39, Eunice 36 - F
Valencia 22, Manzano 19 - F
Volcano Vista 33, Rio Rancho 0 - F
Crownpoint at Shiprock (Missing Score)
Tohatchi at Wingate (Missing Score)
Santa Rosa at Tucumcari (Missing Score)
Elida at Dora (Missing Score)
Pine Hill at Navajo Pine (Missing Score)
Ramah at Alamo Navajo (Missing Score)
Scoreboard - Thursday
Deming 44, Santa Teresa 12 - F
Farmington 37, Cibola 0 - F
Highland 18, Belen 7 - F
La Cueva 42, Atrisco Heritage 6 - F
Las Cruces 35, Alamogordo 7 - F
Socorro 54, Cobre 0 - F