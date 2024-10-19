Week 9 Friday Recap: New Mexico High School Football

You won't find a more complete recap of New Mexico high school football. NMPreps brings you comprehensive coverage of Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, highlighting the standout performances and key moments from across the state. This article will be updated throughout the weekend as more results come in, so be sure to check back for the latest scores and recaps.

In a dominant performance under the Friday night lights, No. 2 Centennial rolled past No. 20 Organ Mountain 49-14 in Week 9 of New Mexico high school football. Centennial set the tone early, jumping to a commanding lead and never looking back.

The Hawks opened the scoring late in the first quarter when running back Rudy Rios powered into the end zone from 3 yards out. After a successful PAT, Centennial led 7-0. In the second quarter, Centennial’s offense came alive with three more touchdowns. Zaiden Davis added to the lead with an 11-yard rushing touchdown early in the quarter, extending Centennial's advantage to 13-0. After a missed PAT, Centennial quickly responded with another rushing touchdown just two minutes later, pushing the score to 20-0.

With three minutes left before halftime, Centennial broke through again with a short rushing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 28-0. Just before the break, Centennial added a passing touchdown, ballooning their lead to 35-0 as they headed into the locker room.

The Hawks wasted no time in the second half, scoring two more rushing touchdowns early in the third quarter. By the end of the third, Centennial was up 49-0, coming close to invoking the mercy rule.

In the fourth quarter, Organ Mountain finally found some rhythm on offense. Anthony Gomez capped off a drive with a rushing touchdown, putting the Knights on the board. Moments later, quarterback Xavier Perez connected with Gomez for a 41-yard touchdown pass, trimming the deficit to 49-14.

Centennial improves to 8-0 overall, 4-0 District 3-6A. Organ Mountain drops to 4-5 overall, 3-2 District 3-6A.