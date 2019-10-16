NMPreps tackles the question about the favorites to win the state championship. We give our prediction here.

#1 Roswell Coyotes (7-0)

NMPreps Rank: No. 1

Key Wins: Los Lunas, Piedra Vista

Key Loss: --

MXP Rating: No. 1

Scoop: This Friday could either validate this spot or open the conversation. As of today, the Coyotes look unbeatable and have answered any question asked about them defending their title. They are coming off a 35-0 win over (5A No. 5) Piedra Vista in a contest that we thought would offer more of a challenge. They also beat the second rank team in the class, 56-13 a month ago - Los Lunas. Right now, the talk should be Roswell or the field and I think many could go Roswell.

Who's Left: Artesia (Friday), Goddard

