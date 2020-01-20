News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 09:58:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Week 9 New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings (5A Boys)

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

Las Cruces and Capital are now in the top three. Cleveland remains as the top ranked team in 5A basketball.

NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball.

5A POWER 16

No. 1 CLEVELAND STORM

Record: 17-0 overall

Notes: Went 1-0 last week.

Wins: Manzano (71-59)

Losses: ----

Movement (Last Week): Even

No. 2 LAS CRUCES BULLDAWGS

Record: 16-1 overall, 3-0 district

Notes: Went 1-0 last week.

Wins: Centennial (63-43)

Losses: --

Movement (LW): +1 (3)

No. 3 CAPITAL JAGUARS

Record: 13-2 overall

Notes: Went 2-0 last week.

Wins: Valencia (68-25), Espanola Valley (71-35)

Losses: --

Movement (LW): +1 (4)

Click here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}