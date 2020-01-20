Week 9 New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings (5A Boys)
Las Cruces and Capital are now in the top three. Cleveland remains as the top ranked team in 5A basketball.
NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball.
5A POWER 16
No. 1 CLEVELAND STORM
Record: 17-0 overall
Notes: Went 1-0 last week.
Wins: Manzano (71-59)
Losses: ----
Movement (Last Week): Even
No. 2 LAS CRUCES BULLDAWGS
Record: 16-1 overall, 3-0 district
Notes: Went 1-0 last week.
Wins: Centennial (63-43)
Losses: --
Movement (LW): +1 (3)
No. 3 CAPITAL JAGUARS
Record: 13-2 overall
Notes: Went 2-0 last week.
Wins: Valencia (68-25), Espanola Valley (71-35)
Losses: --
Movement (LW): +1 (4)