This weekend, NMPreps shines the spotlight on four compelling matchups in girls' basketball. While numerous tournaments unfold, we've pinpointed four games that pique our interest, promising thrilling action on the court.

1. Eldorado (0-0) at Manzano (1-0): Bella Hines Takes Center Stage

Witness the debut of New Mexico's number one ranked player, Bella Hines (2025), as she commands the court for Eldorado. Manzano, coming off a narrow 60-56 victory over Bernalillo, faces the challenge of containing the dynamic Hines.

2. Rio Rancho (0-0) vs St. Michael's (1-0): Capital City Invite Clash

Early morning excitement unfolds on Thursday at the Capital City Invite hosted at Santa Fe High School. St. Michael's, buoyed by a recent triumph over Los Alamos, clashes with Rio Rancho in the Lori Mabrey era's second year. Rio Rancho, aiming to build on a 14-16 record, sets the stage for a competitive encounter.

3. Sandia (1-0) at Volcano Vista (0-0): 6A Powerhouses Collide

Sandia, off to a commanding start with a 71-15 victory over Pojoaque Valley, faces the formidable challenge of 6A powerhouse Volcano Vista. Keep an eye on VV's Taejhuan Hill (2024), ranked among the state's top five players, showcasing her skills in her senior season. Sydney Benally (2025) of Sandia adds to the excitement as another top-five player to watch this season.

4. Valley (0-0) at Albuquerque (0-0): Teri Morrison's Bulldogs Debut

The Teri Morrison era kicks off for the Albuquerque Bulldogs, with Morrison bringing her experience from leading the Santa Fe Indian School to back-to-back state championship games. Valley, with a 16-12 record last season, features Giana Roybal (2025), the leading scorer with 11.9 points per game. The clash promises a glimpse into Morrison's coaching impact and Valley's aspirations for the season.

As the first week unfolds, these matchups offer a taste of the intensity and talent that define New Mexico high school girls' basketball. Stay tuned for a weekend filled with hoop action and the promise of emerging stars and seasoned players making their mark on the court.

