Complete recap from across the state of New Mexico.

El Paso-Franklin, TX 36, No. 1 Cleveland 13

The number one ranked team in El Paso opened their season with a 21-point win over the top ranked team from New Mexico on Friday night. El Paso-Franklin got on the board early with a pair of rushing touchdowns by Ethan Bustillos and Pablo Gutierrez but failed on both extra points. Continue reading here