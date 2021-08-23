Week Two New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings
Week of August 23rd - August 27th
NMPreps.com official week two New Mexico high school football team rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings are a week-to-week progression and not a resume-watching feature. That will come with our weekly, Bracket Talk: Watching Resumes (released starting in week three). #nmpreps
NEW MEXICO TOP-25 (ALL DIVISIONS)
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NOTES
|
No. 1
|
Cleveland Storm
|
1-0
|
Win over Centennial
|
No. 2
|
Rio Rancho Rams
|
0-0
|
OPEN
|
No. 3
|
La Cueva Bears
|
1-0
|
Win over Cibola
|
No. 4
|
Las Cruces Bulldawgs
|
1-0
|
Win over Volcano Vista
|
No. 5
|
Eldorado Eagles
|
1-0
|
Win over West Mesa