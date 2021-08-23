 NMPreps - Week Two New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings
Week Two New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

Week of August 23rd - August 27th

NMPreps.com official week two New Mexico high school football team rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings are a week-to-week progression and not a resume-watching feature. That will come with our weekly, Bracket Talk: Watching Resumes (released starting in week three). #nmpreps

NEW MEXICO TOP-25 (ALL DIVISIONS)
RANK SCHOOL RECORD NOTES

No. 1

Cleveland Storm

1-0

Win over Centennial

No. 2

Rio Rancho Rams

0-0

OPEN

No. 3

La Cueva Bears

1-0

Win over Cibola

No. 4

Las Cruces Bulldawgs

1-0

Win over Volcano Vista

No. 5

Eldorado Eagles

1-0

Win over West Mesa

No. 6-No. 25

6A FOOTBALL

5A FOOTBALL

4A FOOTBALL

3A FOOTBALL

2A FOOTBALL

