NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps Read: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings #89 to #1

WEST LAS VEGAS DONS

Advertisement

The West Las Vegas Dons are riding high on the momentum of an overachieving 2023 season, and all signs point to an even more impressive 2024. With a roster brimming with experienced talent and a challenging schedule that will test their mettle, the Dons are emerging as strong contenders for the 3A state championship. Can they rise to the occasion and live up to the hype? Here's a comprehensive look at what to expect from the Dons this season.

2023 Season Review

Record: 7-4 overall, 3-1 district 2023 Playoffs: 3A Quarterfinals Points Scored: 314 Points Given Up: 206 Streak into 2024: 2-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 2-3A

Season Recap: West Las Vegas Dons Show Promise with Strong 2023 Campaign​ The West Las Vegas Dons had a promising 2023 season, finishing with a 7-4 overall record and a 3-1 mark in district play. The season kicked off with a solid 27-0 victory over Escalante, but the team faced a setback during their long trip south to Dexter, where they fell 40-27. Another tough road loss followed against Portales, ending in a 48-14 defeat. However, the Dons rebounded strongly with a key 48-11 win over Española Valley, sparking a six-game winning streak that included decisive victories over Wingate (55-0) and Thoreau (42-6)....continue here

More on the Dons - Read NMPreps 30-Days for Free!