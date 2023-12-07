NMPreps is delighted to announce the recipient of the prestigious 2023 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year award. This annual accolade is bestowed upon the quarterback who exhibits exceptional performance throughout the season. Nominated and voted on by fans, media, coaches, and NMPreps staff members, this year's deserving winner is Wyatt Gomez, a standout senior from the Lovington Wildcats.

Gomez played a pivotal role in the Wildcats' triumphant journey to clinching the 2023 4A New Mexico high school football state championship. His remarkable season statistics include an impressive 3,678 passing yards and an astounding 51 passing touchdowns. In the state championship showdown against Portales, Gomez showcased his prowess by throwing for 384 yards and delivering six touchdowns.

One of the standout performances occurred on October 13th when Gomez led the team with 463 passing yards and six touchdowns in a remarkable victory. The Wildcats finished the season with a 10-3 overall record, with their only losses coming against formidable opponents such as Roswell (5A), Artesia (5A), and Seminole High School (Texas).

Gomez currently holds two offers from New Mexico Highlands University and Wayland Baptist University.