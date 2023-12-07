Wildcats' Wyatt Gomez Secures 2023 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year
NMPreps is delighted to announce the recipient of the prestigious 2023 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year award. This annual accolade is bestowed upon the quarterback who exhibits exceptional performance throughout the season. Nominated and voted on by fans, media, coaches, and NMPreps staff members, this year's deserving winner is Wyatt Gomez, a standout senior from the Lovington Wildcats.
Gomez played a pivotal role in the Wildcats' triumphant journey to clinching the 2023 4A New Mexico high school football state championship. His remarkable season statistics include an impressive 3,678 passing yards and an astounding 51 passing touchdowns. In the state championship showdown against Portales, Gomez showcased his prowess by throwing for 384 yards and delivering six touchdowns.
One of the standout performances occurred on October 13th when Gomez led the team with 463 passing yards and six touchdowns in a remarkable victory. The Wildcats finished the season with a 10-3 overall record, with their only losses coming against formidable opponents such as Roswell (5A), Artesia (5A), and Seminole High School (Texas).
Gomez currently holds two offers from New Mexico Highlands University and Wayland Baptist University.
Classification Winners:
6A Quarterback of the Year: Cameron Dyer (2025) - La Cueva High School
5A Quarterback of the Year: Nye Estrada (2024) - Artesia High School
4A Quarterback of the Year: Wyatt Gomez (2024) - Lovington High School*
3A Quarterback of the Year: Isaiah Ocampo (2025) - Socorro High School
2A Quarterback of the Year: Dillon Salazar (2024) - Tularosa High School
Past Winners:
2022: Aidan Armenta - La Cueva High School
2021: Paul Cieremans - Los Lunas High School
2020: Jeff Davison - Cleveland High School
2019: Casey Perez - Lovington High School
2018: Dalton Bowles - Goddard High School
2017: Gavin Hardison - Hobbs High School
Congratulations to Wyatt Gomez and all the classification winners for their outstanding achievements on the football field.
