2019 New Mexico Player of the Year Award Winners
NMPreps and Rivals is happy to announce the position of the year award winners in New Mexico high school football.
New Mexico Players of the Year. Lynn and Lewis Back-to-Back Winners
The two names that take home back-to-back honors is Dorian Lewis as New Mexico Running Back of the Year and Jeff Lynn taking home New Mexico Coach of the Year honors (2018 Winners).
Lovington quarterback Casey Perez takes home the honors as the New Mexico Quarterback of the Year.
Kicker Brett Money won the award in 2016 as a freshman and now caps his senior season as the New Mexico Kicker of the Year.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|
Casey Perez
|
Quarterback
|
Lovington HS (4A)
|
2020
|
Dorian Lewis
|
Running Back
|
Cleveland HS (6A)
|
2020
|
Braxton McDonald
|
Wide Receiver
|
Artesia HS (5A)
|
2020
|
Josh Castillo
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Roswell HS (5A)
|
2020
|
Philip Blidi
|
Defensive Lineman
|
Portales HS (4A)
|
2020
|
Isiah Saiz
|
Linebacker
|
Portales HS (4A)
|
2020
|
Avante Stevens
|
Defensive Back
|
Eunice HS (2A)
|
2020
|
Brett Money
|
Kicker/Punter
|
Alamogordo HS (5A)
|
2020
|
Jeff Lynn
|
Coach
|
Roswell HS (5A)
|
--