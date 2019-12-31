News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 22:01:28 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 New Mexico Player of the Year Award Winners

rdrnews.com photo
rdrnews.com photo
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps and Rivals is happy to announce the position of the year award winners in New Mexico high school football.

New Mexico Players of the Year. Lynn and Lewis Back-to-Back Winners

The two names that take home back-to-back honors is Dorian Lewis as New Mexico Running Back of the Year and Jeff Lynn taking home New Mexico Coach of the Year honors (2018 Winners).

Lovington quarterback Casey Perez takes home the honors as the New Mexico Quarterback of the Year.

Kicker Brett Money won the award in 2016 as a freshman and now caps his senior season as the New Mexico Kicker of the Year.

2019 Award Winners
PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL CLASS

Casey Perez

Quarterback

Lovington HS (4A)

2020

Dorian Lewis

Running Back

Cleveland HS (6A)

2020

Braxton McDonald

Wide Receiver

Artesia HS (5A)

2020

Josh Castillo

Offensive Lineman

Roswell HS (5A)

2020

Philip Blidi

Defensive Lineman

Portales HS (4A)

2020

Isiah Saiz

Linebacker

Portales HS (4A)

2020

Avante Stevens

Defensive Back

Eunice HS (2A)

2020

Brett Money

Kicker/Punter

Alamogordo HS (5A)

2020

Jeff Lynn

Coach

Roswell HS (5A)

--

2018 Award Winners

2017 Award Winners

2016 Award Winners

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}