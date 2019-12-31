NMPreps and Rivals is happy to announce the position of the year award winners in New Mexico high school football.

The two names that take home back-to-back honors is Dorian Lewis as New Mexico Running Back of the Year and Jeff Lynn taking home New Mexico Coach of the Year honors (2018 Winners).

Lovington quarterback Casey Perez takes home the honors as the New Mexico Quarterback of the Year.

Kicker Brett Money won the award in 2016 as a freshman and now caps his senior season as the New Mexico Kicker of the Year.