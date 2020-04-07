NMPreps.com is happy to announce the New Mexico high school basketball coach of the year award for the 2019/2020 season.

For the second time, the award for ‘Coach of the Year’ in the State of New Mexico goes to Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin. Benjamin also won the award back in 2017 and becomes the first head coach to win the award two times.

Benjamin helped guide the Las Cruces Bulldawgs to a 29-3 overall record, a 1-seed at the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament, and winners of the 2020 5A State Championship.

Benajamin is 263-89 overall in 11-years at Las Cruces High School