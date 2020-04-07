2020 New Mexico Coach of the Year
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the New Mexico high school basketball coach of the year award for the 2019/2020 season.
WILLIAM BENJAMIN, LAS CRUCES HIGH SCHOOL
For the second time, the award for ‘Coach of the Year’ in the State of New Mexico goes to Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin. Benjamin also won the award back in 2017 and becomes the first head coach to win the award two times.
Benjamin helped guide the Las Cruces Bulldawgs to a 29-3 overall record, a 1-seed at the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament, and winners of the 2020 5A State Championship.
Benajamin is 263-89 overall in 11-years at Las Cruces High School
FINALIST
Runner Up: Ira Harge Jr, Pecos High School (2A)
Third Place: Justin Woody, Highland High School (4A)
PAST WINNERS
2019: Zach Cole, Santa Fe High School
2018: Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage Academy
2017: William Benjamin, Las Cruces High School
2016: Ben Gomez Capital High School
2015: Jim Murphy, Hope Christian School
2014: James Voight, Dexter High School
2013: Jamaal Brown, Carlsbad High School
2012: Roy Sanchez, Eldorado High School
2011: Saul Perez, Onate High School
2010: Britt Cooper, Roswell High School