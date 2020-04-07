News More News
2020 New Mexico Coach of the Year

Photo by lcsun-news.com
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the New Mexico high school basketball coach of the year award for the 2019/2020 season.

WILLIAM BENJAMIN, LAS CRUCES HIGH SCHOOL

For the second time, the award for ‘Coach of the Year’ in the State of New Mexico goes to Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin. Benjamin also won the award back in 2017 and becomes the first head coach to win the award two times.

Benjamin helped guide the Las Cruces Bulldawgs to a 29-3 overall record, a 1-seed at the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament, and winners of the 2020 5A State Championship.

Benajamin is 263-89 overall in 11-years at Las Cruces High School

FINALIST

Runner Up: Ira Harge Jr, Pecos High School (2A)

Third Place: Justin Woody, Highland High School (4A)

PAST WINNERS

2019: Zach Cole, Santa Fe High School

2018: Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage Academy

2017: William Benjamin, Las Cruces High School

2016: Ben Gomez Capital High School

2015: Jim Murphy, Hope Christian School

2014: James Voight, Dexter High School

2013: Jamaal Brown, Carlsbad High School

2012: Roy Sanchez, Eldorado High School

2011: Saul Perez, Onate High School

2010: Britt Cooper, Roswell High School

