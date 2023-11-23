Join NMPreps Today!!!

NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions.





High-scoring offense, stingy defense,

Record: 12-0 overall, 3-0 District 4-5A Bid: Automatic - District Champion

Overview: The Roswell Coyotes march into the state championship game boasting a perfect 12-0 record and the crown of District 4-5A champions. This season, their high-octane offense has been prolific, scoring a remarkable 515 points at an average of 42.9 points per game. Equally impressive is their stifling defense, which has yielded a mere 73 points all season, averaging an astonishingly low 6 points per game. With only two teams reaching double digits—Lovington in week one (45-18) and Mayfield (48-15)—Head Coach Jeff Lynn has molded the Coyotes into a powerhouse, showcasing dominance on both ends of the field.

Path to the State Championship: In the quarterfinals, the Coyotes displayed their offensive prowess with a commanding 50-0 victory over 9-seed Mayfield. They continued their impressive run in the semifinals, securing a convincing 45-0 win against 5-seed Deming.

Last State Championship Game Appearance: The Roswell Coyotes last graced the state championship stage in 2019, securing a 25-19 victory over Los Lunas. This marked the second part of a two-peat, with the Coyotes also clinching the 2018 championship against the Los Lunas Tigers with a dominant 42-6 win.

Head Coach: Jeff Lynn, at the helm since the 2013 season, has overseen the transformation of the Coyotes into one of the most formidable 5A football programs. With a coaching record of 84-38, Lynn has guided the Coyotes to their second undefeated season, the previous being the stellar 2019 campaign where they finished 13-0. With two state championships in 2018 and 2019, the Coyotes aim to cap off another outstanding season with an unblemished record.

Recent History Vs Opponent (Three-year Glance): The Coyotes hold a 2-1 record against the Artesia Bulldogs since the 2021 season. They secured a victory in 2021, suffered a loss in 2022, and emerged victorious in the recent matchup this season, claiming the District 4-5A championship.

Offensive Players to Watch: Manny Fuentez, QB (2024): The senior quarterback has been exceptional, amassing over 1,300 passing yards and delivering over 20 passing touchdowns this season. Bryce Sanchez (2024): The senior running back, recently offered by New Mexico Highlands University (DII), ranks among the top five running backs in New Mexico. With over 1,100 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, Sanchez is a key offensive weapon for the Coyotes. Receivers Corps: Malachi Mitchell (2024), Manuel Sigala (2024), Lonicio Macias (2024), Peyton Kennard (2024), and Josh Estrada (2024) contribute to the Coyotes' versatile receiving corps. Kennard, who received an offer from New Mexico Highlands University, adds depth to their aerial attack.

Defensive Players: Xai Carrasco (2025): The defensive back has been a ball-hawking presence with over 30 total tackles and an impressive 5 interceptions on the season. Keegan Nichols (2025): The defensive tackle has approached 60 total tackles for the Coyotes, providing a strong presence against opposing offenses. Vernon Molinar (2024): The linebacker boasts nearly 50 total tackles on the season, contributing to the Coyotes' defensive strength. Noah Lynn (2025): The defensive tackle has over 30 total tackles and 2 sacks, adding disruption to the opposing backfield. Jerm Moriel (2024): The defensive back, with over 40 total tackles and 2 interceptions, brings playmaking ability to the Coyotes' secondary. Wesley Gallegos (2024): The defensive back has showcased his ball-hawking skills with 4 interceptions and over 30 total tackles this season.