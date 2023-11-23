NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.



High-scoring offense, defensive prowess, and championship experience

Record: 11-1 overall, 2-1 District 4-5A Bid: At-Large, District Runner-Up Overview: The Artesia Bulldogs, seeking their state-leading 32nd football championship, enter the state championship game with an impressive 11-1 record. The reigning state champs aim to continue their dominant form after their sole loss to state champion opponent Roswell. Over their last four games, the Bulldogs have been on a scoring spree, averaging over 51 points per game, surpassing their already formidable 45 points per game for the season. They've amassed a total of 547 points while maintaining a staunch defense, conceding only 137 points at an average of 11.4 points per game.

Path to the State Championship: In the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs showcased their offensive prowess with a resounding 57-14 victory over 7-seed Los Alamos. The semifinals saw a defensive shutout as they blanked 3-seed Piedra Vista 50-0, both games played in the electrifying Bulldog Bowl. Last State Championship Game Appearance: Artesia has featured in the last two state championship games. While they faced defeat in 2021 against Los Lunas, they clinched their 31st state championship in 2022 by defeating Piedra Vista.

Head Coach: Jeremy Maupin, in his third season at the helm, has led the Bulldogs to three consecutive championship game appearances. Boasting a 31-7 overall record with Artesia, Maupin has been a fixture in recent championship history, also coaching in the 2019 state championship game with the Los Lunas Tigers. Currently 1-2 in state championship games, Maupin brings experience and a winning pedigree to the Bulldogs.

Recent History Vs Opponent (Three-year Glance): The Bulldogs hold a 1-2 record against the Roswell Coyotes since the 2021 season. After a loss in 2021, they secured a victory in 2022 but faced defeat in the recent matchup this season, determining the District 4-5A championship.

Offensive Players to Watch: Nye Estrada, QB (2024): The sophomore quarterback has been a key playmaker, amassing 2,417 passing yards and delivering 29 passing touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Frankie Galindo, RB (2025): The dynamic junior running back has been a force on the ground, rushing for 1,144 yards and an impressive 25 touchdowns. Galindo also contributes in the passing game with 387 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. Ethan Conn, WR (2025): A reliable target in the receiving corps, Conn has recorded 890 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Izac Cazares, WR (2025): Cazares adds versatility to the offense with 601 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, and 252 rushing yards with 3 rushing touchdowns. Juan Diego Duran, WR (2024): Duran contributes to the receiving corps with 310 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Defensive Players: Diego Wesson, LB (2024): A defensive leader, Wesson has accumulated 78 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss (TFL), and 2 sacks. Josiah Rodriguez, DB (2024): Rodriguez showcases his defensive prowess with 64 total tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 sacks. Jesse Armendariz, DB (2024): Armendariz adds to the secondary with 54 total tackles. David Hammond, DB (2024): Hammond is a ball-hawking defender with an impressive 7 interceptions and 19 total tackles. Phillip Finley, DB (2024): Finley adds to the defensive strength with 6 interceptions and 33 total tackles.

Strengths to Watch: High-Scoring Offense: The Bulldogs boast an explosive offense, led by quarterback Nye Estrada, running back Frankie Galindo, and a dynamic receiving corps. Their ability to put up big points makes them a formidable force in the state championship game. Defensive Playmakers: The Bulldogs have defensive standouts like Diego Wesson, Josiah Rodriguez, and Jesse Armendariz who contribute significantly to shutting down opposing offenses. Playmakers like David Hammond and Phillip Finley add ball-hawking abilities in the secondary. Championship Experience: Head Coach Jeremy Maupin, with his extensive coaching experience in recent championship games, provides the Bulldogs with composure and strategic acumen in high-pressure situations.

