As the stage is set for the 2023 4A New Mexico high school football state championship, two powerhouse teams, the No. 2 Lovington Wildcats and the No. 4 Portales Rams, prepare to face off in a highly anticipated showdown at Greyhound Stadium home of the Eastern New Mexico University football team. This championship clash, scheduled for Saturday, November 25th at 1pm, promises a gridiron battle that will determine the state's top football program.

Advertisement

JOIN NMPREPS TODAY!!

Today is the day to show your support for the website run by New Mexicans, dedicated to covering our athletes with non-stop coverage of New Mexico high school athletics! Use the promo code RIVALS2023.

Lovington Wildcats (9-3) – Dynamic Offense Meets Defensive Prowess

The Lovington Wildcats, riding a six-game win streak, showcase a dynamic offensive arsenal led by standout quarterback Wyatt Gomez. With 3,292 passing yards and an impressive 45 passing touchdowns this season, Gomez is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the state. The Wildcats' receiving corps, featuring Demarcus Thompson, Cesar Gonzalez, and Elijah Rivero, adds versatility and explosiveness to their offensive attack.

Defensively, the Wildcats boast playmakers like Ealan Clayton and Demarcus Thompson, who not only shines as a standout receiver but also ranks as a top linebacker with 17.5 sacks on the season. With a recent state championship win in 2021 and a seasoned coaching staff led by Anthony Gonzales, the Wildcats enter the championship game with confidence and championship experience.

Portales Rams (11-1) – Explosive Offense and Championship Legacy

The Portales Rams, with an impressive 11-1 record, bring a potent offensive trio led by star quarterback Paxton Culpepper. Culpepper's dual-threat abilities, combined with the ground game prowess of running back Zach Radloff and the senior receiving corps, make the Rams an explosive offensive force. Head Coach Jaime Ramirez, with a 2-0 record in state championship games, adds championship experience and a winning legacy to the Rams' arsenal.

Defensively, the Rams feature playmakers like Manny Chavez, Layton Faust, and Devin Diaz, creating a formidable core that can disrupt opposing offenses and generate turnovers. With recent state championship success in 2019, the Rams aim to add another title to their storied football program.

Key Matchups to Watch:

Gomez vs. Culpepper: The quarterback duel between Lovington's Wyatt Gomez and Portales' Paxton Culpepper will be a focal point. Both players bring dynamic playmaking abilities and will look to lead their teams to victory. Thompson's Dual Role: Demarcus Thompson's impact as a standout receiver and top-ranked linebacker for Lovington adds a unique dimension to the game. Can he continue to shine on both sides of the ball? Championship Experience: Both teams have recent state championship success. How will the championship experience of the coaches and players influence their performance in high-pressure situations?

Prediction:

Lovington 39, Portales 34: In a clash featuring two of the state's premier quarterbacks and key playmakers, this matchup guarantees an exhilarating spectacle. Our prediction favors the Wildcats, who have demonstrated championship-level performance in recent games.

Related: