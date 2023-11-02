Today, we delve into a comprehensive analysis of the 2023 New Mexico high school football 4A state playoffs. Our coverage includes an in-depth examination of each participating team, key players to watch, and our expert predictions and previews for every thrilling matchup scheduled for this weekend.

No. 5 Bernalillo Spartans

Record: 7-3 overall, 1-2 District 4-4A Points For: 240 Points Against: 187 Preview: The Bernalillo Spartans launched the season with an impressive 6-0 record, notching significant victories over 5A powerhouses like Valley (12-6), Espanola Valley (26-18), and Highland (18-14), all of whom secured district championships. Their winning streak also featured triumphs over formidable opponents like Moriarty and Taos, coupled with a resounding 55-3 victory against Del Norte. However, their momentum encountered a brief setback with a loss to 5A Los Alamos. Entering District 4-4A play, the Spartans faced formidable challenges in Lovington and Portales, which resulted in two losses. They managed to conclude their regular season on a high note, dominating Albuquerque Academy with a commanding 50-14 win. The Spartans' offensive prowess is undeniable, thanks in large part to quarterback Uriel Castro (2025), who has emerged as a dynamic playmaker with 1,842 passing yards and an impressive 23 passing touchdowns this season. Mason McChriston (2024) has played an integral role in the Spartans' aerial assault, accounting for 11 touchdowns and accumulating 833 receiving yards. Diego Molinar adds an additional layer to the offense, contributing 387 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. McChriston (192 rushing yards) and Castro (110 rushing yards) have also chipped in on the ground, providing versatility to the pass-first approach. The true strength of this Spartans squad resides on the defensive side of the ball. McChriston leads the charge with a remarkable 129 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. Diego Molinar, a two-way standout, has notched an impressive 93 total tackles, while Mario Molinar (2026) has added 103 total tackles to the mix. Gabriel Trujillo (2025) has been a force to be reckoned with, recording 9 sacks in addition to 79 total tackles this season.

No. 6 Aztec Tigers

Record: 6-4 overall, 2-1 District 1-4A Points For: 265 Points Against: 173 Preview: The Aztec Tigers opened the season in a dominating fashion, securing three consecutive victories over Miyamura, Montezuma-Cortez (CO), and Bayfield (CO). However, they faced a challenging three-game skid, falling to Durango (CO), Silver, and St. Michael’s. Their resilience came to the forefront as they bounced back with a win against Taos, setting the tone for District 1-4A play. The Tigers kicked off district action with a resounding 54-0 victory over Gallup. They concluded the regular season with mixed results, suffering a loss to Bloomfield (42-0) but rebounding with a convincing win over Kirtland Central (48-22). Baylor Seabolt, a formidable force in the Tigers' backfield, played a pivotal role this season. He started the campaign with an impressive four consecutive games, each with over 100 yards rushing, totaling 9 touchdowns during this stretch. In the final game of the season, he rushed for 181 yards, bringing his season total to 981 yards in 9 games played. Quarterback Landon Frost (2024) adds another layer of playmaking to the Tigers' offense, contributing 490 rushing yards alongside his 863 passing yards. Seabolt's impact extends to the defensive side of the ball, where he has been a relentless force with 98 total tackles this season. Zaden Sander (2024) leads the team in total tackles with an impressive 107, demonstrating his prowess as a defensive stalwart. Kris Cook (2024) has been a formidable pass rusher with 9 sacks to his name in addition to 59 total tackles.

No. 7 Espanola Valley Sundevils

Record: 7-3 overall, 3-0 District 2-4A Points For: 359 Points Against: 184 Preview: The Espanola Valley Sundevils have experienced a remarkable resurgence this season, culminating in a District Championship – a feat achieved only for the second time in the team's history. Under the guidance of head coach Tylon Wilder, the Sundevils have undergone a significant transformation, now earning their spot in the playoffs. The Sundevils' journey to this point wasn't without challenges, starting the season with two losses to Los Alamos (5A) and Bernalillo. However, they swiftly rebounded with a victory over Escalante. Although they faced adversity with a loss to West Las Vegas, their response was nothing short of remarkable. With a 1-3 start, the Sundevils mounted an impressive 6-game winning streak to finish the regular season with an outstanding 7-3 record. This remarkable turnaround positions them as hosts for a first-round game in the state playoffs. One name that stands out above the rest is senior running back Adrick Deleon. Deleon has been a dominant force, amassing 1,687 rushing yards and an impressive 28 rushing touchdowns this season. He had a remarkable streak of 9 consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards, including two games with over 200 yards and an astonishing 324-yard rushing performance against Taos. Notably, the only game in which he fell below the 100-yard mark was against Pojoaque Valley on the final night, during which he rushed the ball only three times but managed 52 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the defensive front, Adams Garcia (2024) has been a standout performer, contributing 28 total tackles and tallying 4 sacks this season for the Sundevils. Nick Sandoval, with 31 total tackles, also made significant contributions to the team's defensive efforts.

No. 8 Grants Pirates

Record: 6-4 overall, 2-1 District 3-4A Points For: 273 Points Against: 276 Preview: "Angry Jack" has orchestrated a remarkable resurgence for the Grants Pirates, defying expectations and securing a home-field advantage for the first round of the state playoffs. Under the leadership of head coach Steve Brown in his debut season, the Pirates have undergone a remarkable transformation, marking a significant departure from their back-to-back 1-9 seasons. After an initially challenging 1-3 start to the season, the Pirates turned the corner, commencing a winning streak that included victories over Taos, Kirtland Central, and Hope Christian. Despite a setback against eventual district champion Silver, the Pirates cemented their playoff berth, overcoming their bubble-team status throughout the season, with crucial wins over St. Pius X and Valencia to conclude the regular season. One of the driving forces behind this transformation has been junior running back Andres Lazos, who has been an offensive powerhouse with 1,256 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns, and an impressive six games of over 100 rushing yards. Lazos's standout performances included a phenomenal 343-yard rushing night against Kirtland Central, followed by a 211-yard display against Taos. The Pirates' success also rests on the contributions of a talented trio of sophomores. Quarterback DJ Chavez has tallied 888 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, with 422 yards and 5 touchdowns connected to receiver Isaiah Ortega. This young core, rounded out by Cardenio Chavez, adds dynamism to the Pirates' offensive lineup. The defensive unit has been spearheaded by a young core, including Larry Meador (2024), Brandon Wheeler (2026), and Juaquine Rivera (2025). Meador leads the team with 93 total tackles and boasts 6.5 sacks on the season. Wheeler and Rivera follow closely with 65 and 63 total tackles, respectively. Adding senior leadership to the mix, Aaron Jimenez (2024) has contributed with 48 tackles and a team-high 7 sacks for the year.

Continue Here

Previews & Predictions