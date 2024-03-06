Today, NMPreps takes a comprehensive look at every team that has secured a spot in the Class 3A 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. With all 16 teams per classification in focus, anticipation is high as the state tournament prepares to tip-off on Saturday, March 9th. As 80 teams vie for the chance to claim a state championship, let's delve into the teams. #nmpreps

No. 1 Robertson Cardinals (24-2 overall)

With an impressive record of 24 wins, including a dominant 9-1 performance in District play, the Robertson Cardinals clinched both the District 2-3A regular season and tournament championships, earning them the coveted 1-seed in the state tournament. Averaging 69.8 points per game, the Cardinals showcase formidable offensive depth heading into the postseason. Key players Mateo Contreras (2024) and Jesse James Gonzales (2025) lead the scoring charge, with Contreras averaging 14.3 points per game and Gonzales closely behind at 14.2. Contreras also contributes significantly on the boards, hauling in 4.7 rebounds per game. Esteban Medina (2024), Nathaniel Gonzales (2025), and Nathan Gonzales (2027) complete a formidable starting lineup for the Cardinals, with Medina averaging 8.3 points, Nathaniel Gonzales 9.2, and Nathan Gonzales 8.4 points per game respectively.

No. 2 Navajo Prep Eagles (22-4 overall)

With an impressive average of 74.4 points per game, the Navajo Prep Eagles glide into the state tournament as the formidable 2-seed in the bracket. Their stellar record of 22 wins, including an unblemished 12-0 in District 1-3A, underscores their dominance in the season. Widely regarded as one of the top teams in the field, the Eagles have faced formidable opponents across various classifications, solidifying their position as a powerhouse. At the heart of this talented roster are key players Xavier Nez (2025) and Jude Thomas (2024), who lead the offensive charge with remarkable consistency. Nez boasts impressive averages of 19 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while Thomas contributes significantly with 17.4 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Additionally, Orion King (2024) provides crucial support, averaging 12.1 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Beyond their offensive prowess, each player excels defensively, with Nez averaging 2.2 steals per game, Thomas with 2.6 steals, and King contributing 1.5 steals per game. Together, they form a formidable unit poised to make a deep run in the state tournament.

No. 3 Santa Fe Indian Braves (21-7 overall)

With momentum on their side, the Santa Fe Indian Braves set their sights on a deep run to the Final Four as they enter the state tournament. Having secured an impressive 21 victories and a solid 7-3 district record in 2-3A, they've demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level, including a notable win over the 1-seed Robertson Cardinals in district play. Averaging 60.8 points per game this season, the Braves boast a formidable offense that poses a challenge to any opponent. Their strong home record of 10-3 adds to their confidence as they prepare to host the 14-seed Newcomb in Santa Fe. Guiding the team into the state tournament are the dynamic trio of Dainien Gonzales (2024), Isidore Chinana (2024), and Jamal Alonzo (2024). With their skill, leadership, and determination, they are poised to lead the Braves on a successful postseason journey.

No. 4 Hot Springs Tigers (23-5 overall)

The Hot Springs Tigers come roaring into the state tournament with an impressive record of 23 wins, clinching a perfect 6-0 record in District 3-3A to secure both the regular season and district tournament championship titles. Keep an eye on several key players for the Tigers as they embark on their postseason journey. Among them are the dynamic trio of players: Dominic Padilla, Adrian Gomez, and JJ Contreraz. Additionally, Kaidyn Lanham and Jacob Felts provide crucial contributions on both ends of the court. Look out for Tristan Polanco, who has been showing strong performances lately. In particular, Adrian Gomez has been making waves with several standout performances, including a few double-doubles in points and rebounds. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch, guard Dominic Padilla is another standout player to watch, known for his scoring prowess and adept passing skills. With their depth and talent, the Tigers are poised to make a formidable run in the state tournament. Additionally, Tigers head coach Derek Bean enters the postseason as one of the top coaches, boasting two state championship rings during his tenure with the Tigers, making them a formidable threat for another deep postseason run.

No. 5 Bosque Bobcats (20-7 overall)

As they enter the state tournament, the Bosque Bobcats come with a solid track record, boasting 20 wins and an unblemished 8-0 record in District 5-3A. Under the guidance of Head coach Clifton Davidson, a prominent figure in the field, boasts a state championship ring, one of only five head coaches in the 3A field with such an accolade. Led by seniors Kyle Morris and Cooper Hautau, who bring scoring prowess and all-around contributions to the court, the Bobcats have established themselves as contenders. Morris averages 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while Hautau adds 15.3 points per game, along with 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 steals. Additionally, standout freshman Josiah Wilson has been instrumental, contributing significant minutes and averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Together, this trio forms a potent core capable of navigating the team deep into the state tournament. A highly anticipated Elite Eight showdown against Hot Springs looms on the horizon, promising an exciting matchup for fans. Completing the formidable starting lineup are Oliver Tumolo (2025) and Leo Dettweiler (2024), with Tumolo making his presence felt in the paint with 7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds.

No. 6 St. Michael's Horsemen (15-13 overall)

Heading into the state tournament with aspirations of defending their 2023 state championship title, the St. Michael's Horsemen, under the guidance of head coach Gerard Garcia, enter as the 6th seed in the field. Despite a somewhat turbulent season, marked by ups and downs, the Horsemen managed to secure 15 wins and clinch the third spot in the challenging 2-3A district, which includes formidable opponents like Robertson (1-seed) and Santa Fe Indian (3-seed), along with Santa Fe Prep (7-seed). Finishing with a 6-4 record in district play, the Horsemen displayed resilience and determination. The team boasts a talented roster, featuring guards Sabiani Rio-Guevara (2025) and Nick Angelley (2025), along with senior standout Santiago Sandoval. In the frontcourt, the Horsemen are anchored by the toughness of Reed Bass (2025) and the presence of two promising big men, sophomore Donevan Ricker and freshman Ryan Hunt. With a blend of experience and emerging talent, the Horsemen aim to make a deep run in the state tournament.

No. 7 Santa Fe Prep Blue Griffins (17-12 overall)

Earning a first-round home game as the fourth member of District 2-3A, the Blue Griffins enter the state tournament with 17 wins, marking one of their most successful campaigns to date. With a talented roster, they are poised to create a stir in the state tournament. Led by Mitch Grover (2024), Van Anderson (2024), and Morgan Field (2025), the Blue Griffins possess the firepower needed to make a statement in the postseason. Despite finishing with a 5-5 record in district play, the team's depth and skill set make them a formidable opponent in the first round. An anticipated showdown awaits against the 2-seed in the field, the Navajo Prep Eagles, promising an exciting start to their tournament journey.

No. 8 Tohatchi Cougars (19-9 overall)

Securing the final home game in the first round, the Tohatchi Cougars anticipate a packed gymnasium on Saturday night at 6 PM. Finishing as the runner-up in District 1-3A, the Cougars boast a commendable 19-9 overall record, including a 9-3 performance in district play. With eyes set on a deep postseason run, the Cougars rely on a talented trio of players to lead the charge. Senior Talan Long contributes 14.3 points per game, while juniors Josh Dawes adds 17.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds, and Kyle Yazzie adds 10.1 points per game and 4 rebounds. Notably, Dawes also excels on the defensive end, averaging an impressive 4 steals per game this season. Buoyed by their success, the Cougars aim to make a strong statement in the opening round of the state tournament.

