2024 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year Finalists

Today, we announce the finalists for the prestigious 2024 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year award! These exceptional leaders have achieved remarkable success, joining a legacy of greatness in New Mexico high school football history.
Cast your vote and make your voice heard! #nmpreps
Candidates
Bob Gilbreath, Texico High School
Back-to-back 2A state championships for Gilbreath and the Wolverines, finishing 12-0 in what was supposed to be a minor rebuild.
Curtis Flakes, St. Pius X School
In just his second season, Flakes led the Sartans to a 10-3 record and a berth in the 4A state championship game.
Dino Facio Jr., Gadsden High School
Facio Jr. transformed Gadsden from a struggling program into a playoff regular, reaching the 5A semifinals with an 8-4 record this season.
Gary Bradley, Mayfield High School
Bradley spearheaded a strong turnaround, guiding the Trojans to the 5A semifinals and a 6-7 overall record.
Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School
Lynn led the Coyotes to the 5A state championship with an 11-1 record, adding to his legacy as a two-time winner of this award.
Joey Fernandez, St. Michael's High School
Fernandez reached 200 career wins and claimed back-to-back state titles, finishing a perfect 13-0 this season.
Joseph Frias, Chaparral High School
Frias made history, leading the Lobos to their first-ever playoff win and a quarterfinals appearance, finishing 4-8 as a 12-seed.
Mike Kovacs, Bloomfield High School
Kovacs captured his second state title with the Bobcats, boasting a 35-2 record over the past three seasons.
Robert Garza, Cleveland High School
Garza led the Storm to a 12-game win streak, defeating top-ranked La Cueva to win the 6A state championship, finishing 12-1.
Sonny Duran, Dexter High School
Duran has turned Dexter into a 3A powerhouse, finishing 12-1 and reaching the state championship game.
Previous Winners:
2023: Anthony Gonzales, Lovington High School
2022: Jeremy Maupin, Artesia High School
2021: Heath Ridenour, Cleveland High School
2020: John Cobos, Bernalillo High School
2019: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School
2018: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School
2017: Chad Adcox, Manzano High School
2016: San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School
2015: Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School
2014: David Howes, Rio Rancho High School/Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School
2013: Patrick Quillen, Foothill School
2012: Jim Miller, Las Cruces High School
2011: Brad Hirsch, Aztec High School
2010: Michael Bradley, Mayfield High School
2009: Fred Romero, La Cueva High School
2008: Charlie Dotson, Eldorado High School
2007: Louie Baisa, Lordsburg High School
2006: Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School