2024 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year Finalists

Today, we announce the finalists for the prestigious 2024 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year award! These exceptional leaders have achieved remarkable success, joining a legacy of greatness in New Mexico high school football history.

Bob Gilbreath, Texico High School - Vote Now

Back-to-back 2A state championships for Gilbreath and the Wolverines, finishing 12-0 in what was supposed to be a minor rebuild.

Curtis Flakes, St. Pius X School - Vote Now

In just his second season, Flakes led the Sartans to a 10-3 record and a berth in the 4A state championship game.

Dino Facio Jr., Gadsden High School - Vote Now

Facio Jr. transformed Gadsden from a struggling program into a playoff regular, reaching the 5A semifinals with an 8-4 record this season.

Gary Bradley, Mayfield High School - Vote Now

Bradley spearheaded a strong turnaround, guiding the Trojans to the 5A semifinals and a 6-7 overall record.

Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School - Vote Now

Lynn led the Coyotes to the 5A state championship with an 11-1 record, adding to his legacy as a two-time winner of this award.

Joey Fernandez, St. Michael's High School - Vote Now

Fernandez reached 200 career wins and claimed back-to-back state titles, finishing a perfect 13-0 this season.

Joseph Frias, Chaparral High School - Vote Now

Frias made history, leading the Lobos to their first-ever playoff win and a quarterfinals appearance, finishing 4-8 as a 12-seed.

Mike Kovacs, Bloomfield High School - Vote Now

Kovacs captured his second state title with the Bobcats, boasting a 35-2 record over the past three seasons.

Robert Garza, Cleveland High School - Vote Now

Garza led the Storm to a 12-game win streak, defeating top-ranked La Cueva to win the 6A state championship, finishing 12-1.

Sonny Duran, Dexter High School - Vote Now

Duran has turned Dexter into a 3A powerhouse, finishing 12-1 and reaching the state championship game.





Previous Winners:





2023: Anthony Gonzales, Lovington High School





2022: Jeremy Maupin, Artesia High School





2021: Heath Ridenour, Cleveland High School





2020: John Cobos, Bernalillo High School





2019: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School





2018: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School





2017: Chad Adcox, Manzano High School





2016: San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School





2015: Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School





2014: David Howes, Rio Rancho High School/Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School





2013: Patrick Quillen, Foothill School





2012: Jim Miller, Las Cruces High School





2011: Brad Hirsch, Aztec High School





2010: Michael Bradley, Mayfield High School





2009: Fred Romero, La Cueva High School





2008: Charlie Dotson, Eldorado High School





2007: Louie Baisa, Lordsburg High School





2006: Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School