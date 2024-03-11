The excitement of the 2024 New Mexico High School State Basketball Tournament continues to build as the quarterfinals are set to tip off on March 12th. With matchups across various classifications, fans can expect intense competition and thrilling moments as teams vie for a spot in the semifinals. Let's dive into the matchups and make some predictions for each game:

The stage is set for an electrifying matchup as the #7 seeded Eldorado Eagles clash with the #2 seeded Sandia Matadors at The Pit. These two teams, both hailing from District 2-5A, have a storied rivalry that adds an extra layer of intensity to this quarterfinal showdown.

Eldorado comes into the game with a commendable 21-8 overall record, showcasing their prowess on both ends of the court. The Eagles boast an impressive scoring average of 58.2 points per game, led by none other than Bella Hines, the top player in the state. Hines has been a force to be reckoned with all season, leading the state in scoring with an astonishing 34 points per game. Hines is the most highly recruited prospect to come out of New Mexico with offers from LSU among others

On the other side, the Sandia Matadors present a formidable challenge with their dominant performance throughout the season. Sporting an impressive 25-3 overall record, Sandia has been a force on offense, averaging a remarkable 70.3 points per game. Leading the charge for Sandia are Sydney Benally and Hope Giddings, a dynamic duo that could arguably be the best in the state. Benally's all-around excellence, averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 steals per game, has been instrumental in Sandia's success.

In their three meetings this season, Sandia emerged victorious in every encounter, securing a 3-0 season series sweep over Eldorado. However, with Bella Hines leading the charge, the Eagles are determined to turn the tables and pull off an upset against their rivals.

Prediction: Expect a fiercely contested battle between two powerhouse teams. While Sandia holds the edge with their balanced offense and defensive tenacity, Eldorado's determination and the scoring prowess of Bella Hines will keep them in the game until the final buzzer.

Score Prediction: Sandia wins a close one, 72-68.