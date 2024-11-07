5A: New Mexico High School Football First Round Preview

The 2024 New Mexico high school football playoffs are kicking off, and with the first-round matchups set, we’re diving into the teams, players, and factors to watch as they vie for a spot in the next round. Below is a breakdown of each game scheduled for the weekend of November 8th and 9th, including predictions, key players, and Grine’s picks.

No. 8 Miyamura Patriots (6-4) vs. No. 9 Highland Hornets (6-4)​

Date & Time: Friday, 7 p.m. Location: Angelo DiPaolo Stadium (Gallup, NM) Preview: The Class 5A first-round playoff game between district rivals Miyamura and Highland brings a rematch — a win means advancing to the quarterfinals, while a loss ends the season. These District 1-5A opponents faced off earlier this season, with Miyamura taking a narrow 36-31 victory. This time, both teams are riding strong finishes, and looking to add a playoff win to their season.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

Miyamura Patriots: Miyamura has shown substantial improvement under head coach David Foley, who has transformed the program from last year’s 3-7 record to a solid 6-4 season. The Patriots have won four of their final five games, consistently putting up 30 points per game. Junior quarterback Salid Sayeed Rashid has been a key factor, throwing for 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns and adding 192 rushing yards and five scores. Running back Sean Torres, a junior, complements Rashid in the backfield with 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Rashid has spread the ball among a strong senior receiving corps led by Javier Flores (573 yards, 4 TDs), Seth Torres (461 yards, 7 TDs), Aidan Macias (281 yards, 5 TDs), and Nikki Torres (280 yards, 3 TDs). On defense, juniors Benjamin Vidales, Josh Sanchez, and Carlos Garcia lead the way, totaling 87, 61, and 58 tackles, respectively, with Garcia leading the team with six sacks.

Highland Hornets: Highland entered the season as a district favorite, and despite midseason struggles, the Hornets ended on a high note, winning their last three games and five of their last six. Their run-heavy offense is spearheaded by one of the state’s top running backs, Amiri Mumba (2025), who has racked up 1,643 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in just nine games. Mumba’s performance will be central to Highland’s offensive game plan, as they aim to control the clock and wear down the Patriots’ defense. Defensively, the Hornets are anchored by senior Alex Lopez, who tallied 62 tackles, and freshman standout Andres Acosta, who had 49 tackles in eight games. Senior Shawn Wharepapa added depth to the defensive front, leading the team with three sacks.