New Mexico High School Football 2024 State Playoffs

in other news
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview & Predictions Week 10
It’s Friday night in Week 10 of New Mexico high school football, and teams are battling for playoff berths and district
New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week Nine
In a thrilling Week Nine of New Mexico high school football, standout players delivered impressive performances that
New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 10
Plenty to unpack here in the rankings. As a reminder, these are very much a "what have you done for me lately" look,
Week 9 Friday Recap: New Mexico High School Football
NMPreps brings you comprehensive coverage of Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, highlighting the standout
CFB Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Eastern New Mexico vs. West Texas A&M
This Saturday, October 19th, at noon, the battle for the Wagon Wheel kicks off at Steve Loy Family Foundation Stadium
in other news
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview & Predictions Week 10
It’s Friday night in Week 10 of New Mexico high school football, and teams are battling for playoff berths and district
New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week Nine
In a thrilling Week Nine of New Mexico high school football, standout players delivered impressive performances that
New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 10
Plenty to unpack here in the rankings. As a reminder, these are very much a "what have you done for me lately" look,
The home for the 2024 New Mexico high school football state playoffs. We’ll have up-to-date scores, schedules, and stories from this season’s state playoffs. #NMPreps
FEATURES
***Official Scoreboard Tracker***
Feature: 2024 State Playoffs Bracket Breakdown
Preview: 4A Football Preview & Predictions
Preview: 2A Football Preview & Predictions
Player Rankings: Top 25 Quarterbacks this Season
Player Rankings: Top 2027 Quarterbacks
Player Rankings: Top Running Backs this Season
More: The First 1-Seed That Will Fall This Post Season
Player Rankings: Top 50 Senior Defensive Players
6A FOOTBALL
FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#5 Las Cruces vs #12 West Mesa, Friday, 7pm
#6 Los Lunas vs #11 Piedra Vista, Friday, 6pm
#7 Rio Rancho vs #10 Sandia, Friday, 7pm
#8 Eldorado vs #9 Hobbs, Friday, 7pm
5A FOOTBALL
FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#5 Los Alamos vs #12 Valley, Friday, 7pm
#6 Mayfield vs #11 Belen, Saturday, 1pm
#7 Lovington vs #10 Goddard, Saturday, 1pm
#8 Miyamura vs #9 Highland, Friday, 7pm
4A FOOTBALL
FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#5 Portales vs #12 Chaparral, Friday, 7pm
#6 Espanola Valley vs #11 Manzano, Friday, 6pm
#7 Grants vs #10 Silver, Saturday, 1pm
#8 Valencia vs #9 Moriarty, Saturday, 1pm
Preview: 4A Football Preview & Predictions
3A FOOTBALL
FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#5 NMMI vs #12 Hot Springs, Friday, 7pm
#6 West Las Vegas vs #11 Ruidoso, Saturday, 1pm
#7 Hatch Valley vs #10 Pojoaque Valley, Friday, 7pm
#8 Hope Christian vs #9 Thoreau, Friday, 7pm
2A FOOTBALL
FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#5 Eunice vs #12 Laguna-Acoma, Saturday, 1pm
#6 Loving vs #11 Cuba, Saturday, 2pm
#7 Raton vs #10 Jal, Saturday, 1pm
#8 Navajo Prep vs #9 McCurdy, Saturday, 3pm
Preview: 2A Football Preview & Predictions
8-MAN FOOTBALL
QUARTERFINALS - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#1 Melrose vs #9 Lordsburg, Saturday, 1pm
#2 Fort Sumner vs #10 Escalante, Friday, 6pm
#3 Mesilla Valley Christian vs #6 Tatum, Saturday, 1pm
#4 Gateway Christian vs #5 Clayton, Saturday, 1pm
FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 1ST/2ND
#5 Clayton 56, #12 Questa 6 - Final
#6 Tatum 58, #11 Dulce 6 - Final
#9 Lordsburg 60, #8 Mescalero Apache 6 - Final
#10 Escalante 38, #7 Menaul 14 - Final
6-MAN FOOTBALL
SEMIFINALS - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH
#1 Logan vs #4 Elida, Friday, 6pm
#2 Grady vs #3 Mountainair, Friday, 6pm
QUARTERFINALS - NOVEMBER 1ST/2ND
#1 Logan 62, #8 New Mexico School for the Deaf 7 - Final
#2 Grady 42, #7 Magdalena 26 - Final
#3 Mountainair 62, #6 Dora 7 - Final
#4 Elida 52, #5 Roy/Mosquero 31 - Final