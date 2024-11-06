Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
New Mexico High School Football 2024 State Playoffs
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
The home for the 2024 New Mexico high school football state playoffs. We’ll have up-to-date scores, schedules, and stories from this season’s state playoffs. #NMPreps

FEATURES

***Official Scoreboard Tracker***

Feature: 2024 State Playoffs Bracket Breakdown

Preview: 4A Football Preview & Predictions

Preview: 2A Football Preview & Predictions

Player Rankings: Top 25 Quarterbacks this Season

Player Rankings: Top 2027 Quarterbacks

Player Rankings: Top Running Backs this Season

More: The First 1-Seed That Will Fall This Post Season

Player Rankings: Top 50 Senior Defensive Players

Thread: Top 50 Division I Recruits Since 2006

6A FOOTBALL

FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH

#5 Las Cruces vs #12 West Mesa, Friday, 7pm

#6 Los Lunas vs #11 Piedra Vista, Friday, 6pm

#7 Rio Rancho vs #10 Sandia, Friday, 7pm

#8 Eldorado vs #9 Hobbs, Friday, 7pm

5A FOOTBALL

FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH

#5 Los Alamos vs #12 Valley, Friday, 7pm

#6 Mayfield vs #11 Belen, Saturday, 1pm

#7 Lovington vs #10 Goddard, Saturday, 1pm

#8 Miyamura vs #9 Highland, Friday, 7pm

4A FOOTBALL

FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH

#5 Portales vs #12 Chaparral, Friday, 7pm

#6 Espanola Valley vs #11 Manzano, Friday, 6pm

#7 Grants vs #10 Silver, Saturday, 1pm

#8 Valencia vs #9 Moriarty, Saturday, 1pm

Preview: 4A Football Preview & Predictions

3A FOOTBALL

FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH

#5 NMMI vs #12 Hot Springs, Friday, 7pm

#6 West Las Vegas vs #11 Ruidoso, Saturday, 1pm

#7 Hatch Valley vs #10 Pojoaque Valley, Friday, 7pm

#8 Hope Christian vs #9 Thoreau, Friday, 7pm

2A FOOTBALL

FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH


#5 Eunice vs #12 Laguna-Acoma, Saturday, 1pm

#6 Loving vs #11 Cuba, Saturday, 2pm

#7 Raton vs #10 Jal, Saturday, 1pm

#8 Navajo Prep vs #9 McCurdy, Saturday, 3pm

Preview: 2A Football Preview & Predictions

8-MAN FOOTBALL

QUARTERFINALS - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH

#1 Melrose vs #9 Lordsburg, Saturday, 1pm

#2 Fort Sumner vs #10 Escalante, Friday, 6pm

#3 Mesilla Valley Christian vs #6 Tatum, Saturday, 1pm

#4 Gateway Christian vs #5 Clayton, Saturday, 1pm

FIRST ROUND - NOVEMBER 1ST/2ND

#5 Clayton 56, #12 Questa 6 - Final

#6 Tatum 58, #11 Dulce 6 - Final

#9 Lordsburg 60, #8 Mescalero Apache 6 - Final

#10 Escalante 38, #7 Menaul 14 - Final

6-MAN FOOTBALL

SEMIFINALS - NOVEMBER 8TH/9TH

#1 Logan vs #4 Elida, Friday, 6pm

#2 Grady vs #3 Mountainair, Friday, 6pm

QUARTERFINALS - NOVEMBER 1ST/2ND

#1 Logan 62, #8 New Mexico School for the Deaf 7 - Final

#2 Grady 42, #7 Magdalena 26 - Final

#3 Mountainair 62, #6 Dora 7 - Final

#4 Elida 52, #5 Roy/Mosquero 31 - Final

