Class 3A: New Mexico High School Football First Round Preview

The 2024 New Mexico high school football playoffs are kicking off, and with the first-round matchups set, we’re diving into the teams, players, and factors to watch as they vie for a spot in the next round. Below is a breakdown of each game scheduled for the weekend of November 8th and 9th, including predictions, key players, and Grine’s picks.

Preview: In the opening round of the 3A New Mexico high school football playoffs, District 3-3A rivals, the NMMI Colts and the Hot Springs Tigers, face off in a highly anticipated matchup. The Colts, entering as the No. 5 seed, are a strong playoff contender with potential for another semifinal appearance, echoing last season’s success as a 5-seed. In their regular season meeting, NMMI took a decisive 35-0 victory over Hot Springs, showcasing a powerful first half that set the tone.

NMMI opened the season strong, going 4-1, including four shutout wins, with their only loss being a close one to Eunice, decided in the final quarter. After a loss to the No. 2-ranked Dexter, the Colts bounced back with three straight victories before a narrow 42-35 defeat against Socorro in the regular season finale. Key to their success is the dynamic play of junior quarterback Cole Seidenberger, a dual-threat talent and 3A All-New Mexico candidate, who has racked up 18 touchdowns this season. Running back Cohen Tomasits adds further firepower with 773 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, the Colts are anchored by seniors Sawyer Hull and Nathan Martinez, alongside standout sophomore Tristian Carranza, who leads the team with 49 total tackles and four sacks. Young talents Grant Maloney and Marcus Kannady also bolster the defense.

Hot Springs, led by first-year head coach Maximus Buckingham, has found new momentum, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 (back when head coach Buckingham was still playing for the UTEP Miners). They started the season with an emotional last-second win over Tularosa (20-18) and compiled a 3-1 record early. District play, however, presented significant challenges, and the Tigers struggled with a 1-5 finish, carrying a three-game losing streak into the postseason. Despite recent setbacks, this year’s playoff appearance has already exceeded preseason expectations, marking a successful step forward in Hot Springs’ rebuilding efforts.

Prediction: NMMI 30, Hot Springs 12

Favorite:NMMI, -15.5

Over/Under:44 points

Grine's Pick: NMMI