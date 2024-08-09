NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

The Silver Colts enter the 2024 season with significant challenges as they rebuild from the loss of key players who drove their success in recent years. With a less experienced roster and a competitive district ahead, the Colts are aiming to prove they can still compete at a high level. Can they overcome the odds and maintain their winning tradition? Dive into our preview to find out what’s in store for the Colts this season.