 NMPreps - 3A Boys: Sandia Prep survived a late 4th-quarter surge from Robertson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 21:59:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

3A Boys: Sandia Prep survived a late 4th-quarter surge from Robertson

Devin Marquez
NMPreps

NMPreps.com's recap of the 3A semi-final contest between No. 4 Sandia Prep and No. 1 Robertson.

New Mexico High School State Tournament

#4 Sandia Prep 55, #1 Robertson 51

Sandia Prep survived a late fourth-quarter surge from Robertson to take down the top-ranked Cardinals 55-51 Wednesday night. Sandia Prep used strong interior defense down low, solid offensive play, and a 12-2 soaring run to jump out to a quick 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Senior Sam Henderson came alive and scored eight points, including two threes and a layup to extend the Sandia Prep lead to 11, 27-16. Mateo Contreras (2024) provided a spark into the locker room for the Cardinals when he hit a layup and free throw and cut the Sandia Prep lead to 27-19 going into the break.

To start the second quarter the Sundevils came out aggressive and got two buckets in the paint and a dunk from Henderson (2021) to help them go on a 10-5 run to start the half. Austin Epstein (2021) and Mac Manzanares (2022) dominated the paint in the third quarter and combined for eight points along with solid production on the boards. This helped Sandia Prep carry a comfortable 39-26 lead going into the fourth.

The Cardinals did not give up. Robertson forced five straight Sundevil turnovers at the beginning of the fourth quarter and went on a 6-0 run to bring the game to within 6, 47-41 midway through the fourth. The Cardinals had 25 points in the fourth quarter including 12 from Nicholas Marrujo (2021) but it wasn't enough and Sandia Prep escaped with an upset victory.

Sam Henderson (2021) from Sandia Prep led all scorers with 26 points on the night. Mac Manzaneras (2022) followed with 14 and Austin Epstein (2021) tacked on 10. Nicholas Marrujo (2021) led the Cardinals with 14 points, followed by Mathew Gonzales (2022) with 13 and Derek Montano (2021) with 12.

#4 Sandia Prep will move on to face #2, Hot Springs.

Join the Conversation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25tcHJlcHMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzLzNhLWJveXMtc2FuZGlhLXByZXAtc3Vydml2ZWQtYS1sYXRlLTR0 aC1xdWFydGVyLXN1cmdlLWZyb20tcm9iZXJ0c29uIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5tcHJlcHMu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkYzYS1ib3lzLXNhbmRpYS1wcmVwLXN1cnZp dmVkLWEtbGF0ZS00dGgtcXVhcnRlci1zdXJnZS1mcm9tLXJvYmVydHNvbiZj NT0xMTk3Nzk4OTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==