NMPreps - 3A Football Preseason Rankings: Navajo Prep Eagles

Navajo Prep Eagles

The Eagles finished 5-5 overall (2-1 in district) in head coach Roderick Denetso second season at the helm, but this program is on the cusp of something better with a very talented and young roster returning. The Eagles move into a new district this season with the new classification realignment for the 2020/2021 seasons'. They will now compete against Zuni, Tohatchi, and Newcomb - three teams that they've had some experience with. The Eagles beat Tohatchi, 36-20 and fell to what was one of Newcomb's best teams (rebuild likely to come). The Eagles are at the 18th spot right now but could move ahead of the rest of district 1 and 5 teams by the end of the season. Two names to know...continue reading here.

Preseason Rank

Players to Watch

More 3A News