47 Players Commit: New Mexico High School Football's 2024 Signing Class
NMPreps will persist in updating the 2024 class from New Mexico high school football who have committed to playing football at the collegiate level. Here's a breakdown of the recruiting scene, highlighting the good, the bad, and the ugly:
The Good: Eastern New Mexico University emerges as a big winner, securing commitments from top players in the state under the guidance of ENMU head coach Kelley Lee. The Greyhounds have nabbed several top ten prospects, including Cruz Markham (La Cueva HS), Harris Mbeuha (Cleveland HS), Alijah "A-Train" Gonzales (Volcano Vista HS), Brody Whitaker (Albuquerque Academy), and Chuka Tutman (Cleveland HS). With this talented group, ENMU could be poised for a Lone Star Conference championship by their senior season. Additionally, the University of New Mexico has secured commitments from top players such as West Mesa's Elijah Brody and Centennial's John Sierra.
Western New Mexico University (Silver City, NM) and New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell, NM) have also made significant signings, with NMMI picking up key prospects like Bryce Sanchez (RB, Roswell HS) and Anthony Raymer (ATH, Rio Rancho HS).
The Bad: New Mexico Highlands University's recruiting efforts fell short this year, with only four players signed. While they secured a standout like Rayce Ramirez (Rio Rancho HS), who was considered one of the top running backs in New Mexico, the class is notably smaller compared to others. This is particularly concerning for a program that faced injury challenges last season and could benefit from bolstering their roster.
The Ugly: New Mexico State University's recruiting efforts have been lackluster, showing little interest in recruiting players from our state. This is surprising, especially considering the success of Diego Pavia, who guided them over the past two years at quarterback and hails from New Mexico Military Institute and Volcano Vista HS.
2024 - February 8th
Elijah Brody West Mesa HS University of New Mexico D1
John Sierra Centennial HS University of New Mexico D1
Stratton Shufelt Cleveland HS University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP) D1
Zach Markham Volcano Vista HS Colorado State-Pueblo (Colroado) D2
AJ Flores Deming HS Easter New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Cruz Markham La Cueva HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Harris Mbueha Cleveland HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Isaac Medrando Cleveland HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Chuka Tutman Cleveland HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Andres Aguirre Cleveland HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Kian Vander Wilt Volcano Vista HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Alijah Gonzales Volcano Vista HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Brody Whitaker Albuquerque Academy Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Charles Lopez-Burton Valley HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Ryan Brown Rio Rancho HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Andrew Gustafson Rio Rancho HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Daniel Hernandez Centennial HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Zane Mayberry Portales HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Baylor Seabolt Aztec HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Nathan Gutierrez Organ Mountain HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Jeremiah Johnson Clovis HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Enrique Armendariz Artesia HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Timon Richards Portales HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Michael Cardonita Portales HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Aiden Brown Clovis HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Julian Richard Silver HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Adan Jacquez Silver HS Eastern New Mexico University (Portales) D2
Marcus Sharp West Mesa HS Fort Lewis College (Colorado) D2
Rayce Ramirez Rio Ranchos HS New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas) D2
Diego Viscarra Albuquerque HS New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas) D2
Devin Diaz Portales HS New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas) D2
Isaiah Garica Raton HS New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas) D2
Karter Weddle Cleveland HS Western New Mexico University (Silver City) D2
TJ McCarthy Albuquerque HS Western New Mexico University (Silver City) D2
Ricardo Andrade Las Cruces HS Western New Mexico University (Silver) D2
Lochian Stern Silver HS Western New Mexico University (Silver) D2
Robert Williams Bloomfield HS Western New Mexico University (Silver) D2
Nathaniel Lopez Gadsden HS Western New Mexico University (Silver) D2
Cade Figg, Texico HS, West Texas A&M D2
Kohen Matus, Clovis HS, West Texas A&M D2
Anthony Raymer Rio Rancho HS New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell) JUCO
Ricky Martinez West Mesa HS New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell) JUCO
Mason Espinda-McChristion Bernalillo HS New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell) JUCO
Hunter Martinez Volcano Vista HS New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell) JUCO
Bryce Sanchez Roswell HS New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell) JUCO
Tavon Archibald West Mesa HS Arizona Christian (Glendale, AZ) NAIA
Greyson Frederich Sandia HS McPherson College (Kansas) NAIA