NMPreps will persist in updating the 2024 class from New Mexico high school football who have committed to playing football at the collegiate level. Here's a breakdown of the recruiting scene, highlighting the good, the bad, and the ugly:

The Good: Eastern New Mexico University emerges as a big winner, securing commitments from top players in the state under the guidance of ENMU head coach Kelley Lee. The Greyhounds have nabbed several top ten prospects, including Cruz Markham (La Cueva HS), Harris Mbeuha (Cleveland HS), Alijah "A-Train" Gonzales (Volcano Vista HS), Brody Whitaker (Albuquerque Academy), and Chuka Tutman (Cleveland HS). With this talented group, ENMU could be poised for a Lone Star Conference championship by their senior season. Additionally, the University of New Mexico has secured commitments from top players such as West Mesa's Elijah Brody and Centennial's John Sierra.

Western New Mexico University (Silver City, NM) and New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell, NM) have also made significant signings, with NMMI picking up key prospects like Bryce Sanchez (RB, Roswell HS) and Anthony Raymer (ATH, Rio Rancho HS).

The Bad: New Mexico Highlands University's recruiting efforts fell short this year, with only four players signed. While they secured a standout like Rayce Ramirez (Rio Rancho HS), who was considered one of the top running backs in New Mexico, the class is notably smaller compared to others. This is particularly concerning for a program that faced injury challenges last season and could benefit from bolstering their roster.

The Ugly: New Mexico State University's recruiting efforts have been lackluster, showing little interest in recruiting players from our state. This is surprising, especially considering the success of Diego Pavia, who guided them over the past two years at quarterback and hails from New Mexico Military Institute and Volcano Vista HS.