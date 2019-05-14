News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 08:50:18 -0500') }} football Edit

4A Football: Spring Rankings. Espanola Valley Sundevils

Etcv62w8luj3o7s5gd87
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's Spring 2019 first look at the rankings in 4A football in New Mexico.

#nmpreps

Related: Top 200 Players for 2019 | 6A Preseason Playoff Predictions | 6A Preseason Rankings | 5A Preseason Rankings

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}