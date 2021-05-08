NMPreps - 4A State Championship: Gallup Captures State Title over Espanola, 63-51

Bengals First Title in Ten Years

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The fourth-seeded Gallup Bengals controlled the paint to help them cruise to a 63-51 win over second-ranked Espanola Valley Saturday morning in the 4A state championship of the New Mexico girls state tournament. The Bengals captured their sixth title in school history and their first since 2011. Gallup got off to a fast start and quickly built a 10-0 lead. “I think when we started off fast, it gave us some momentum that carried us through the whole game,” said Junior Jordan Joe. “When we start fast it gives us the energy that we need.” Then Espanola Valley began to hit some threes, but Gallup used a 5-1 run at the end of the first to take a 20-12 lead into the second quarter of play. At the beginning of the second quarter, Junior Cameron Conners got back-to-back buckets for the Sundevils and Espanola Valley cut the Gallup lead to as little as three. However, Gallup put together a 13-2 run to end the half with Hailey Long (2022) scoring the final six points of the second quarter, and the Bengals had a 37-23 lead at the half.

The two teams went back and forth to start the half until Espanola Valley went on an 11-2 run to end the quarter. Anita Deaguero (2021) had two threes in the surge and Gallup led 43-36 at the end of the third. In the fourth quarter, the Bengals blew the game wide open and started the final frame on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 52-36. Jordan Joe (2022) had eight points in the quarter, and Gallup held the Sundevils at bay the rest of the way to leave The Pit as state champions.

The Bengals dominated the paint today, outrebounding Espanola Valley, 39-21 and outscoring them 34-10 in the paint. The Bengals’ versatile post players, Hailey Long (2022) and Jordan Joe (2022) have thrived all season and in this game. “Sometimes you play with post players and when you throw it in you’ll never see it again,” said Gallup head coach Todd McBroom. “That’s not the way with these two. They’re great passers in the post.” Hailey Long (2022) led the way for the Bengals with 14 points and Jordan Joe (2022) had 10 with nine rebounds. Trinity Juan (2022) had 13 points, and Michaela McCurtain (2022) tacked on 11.

Gallup will return most of their players next season and has their eyes set on another deep run. “Our expectations are going to be really high,” said coach McBroom. “We’re going to take a few weeks and celebrate this and then hopefully we get to do summer basketball, get back to work, and start working towards another title.”

Anita Deaguero (2021) led the scoring for the Sundevils with six threes for 18 points. Miranda Salazar (2021) followed with 10.