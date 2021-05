NMPreps - 2021 New Mexico High School State Basketball Tournament

Brackets, previews, and scores during the entire state tournament. #nmpreps

5A BOYS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 4th

No. 1 Cleveland (11-1) vs No. 8 Santa Fe (9-3 overall), 7pm

No. 2 Roswell (9-2) vs No. 7 Carlsbad (8-3 overall), 6pm

No. 3 Las Cruces (12-0) vs No. 6 Los Lunas (10-2 overall), 7pm

No. 4 Atrisco Heritage (8-2) vs No. 5 Sandia (9-1 overall), 6pm

5A GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 4th

No. 1 Hobbs vs No. 8 Sandia, 6pm

No. 2 Volcano Vista vs No. 7 La Cueva, 7pm

No. 3 Centennial vs No. 6 Eldorado, 7pm

No. 4 Los Lunas vs No. 5 Cleveland, 4:30pm

4A BOYS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 4th

No.1 Del Norte (9-1) vs No. 8 Highland (7-3 overall), 7pm

No. 2 Artesia (9-3) vs No. 7 Silver (8-3 overall), 2pm

No. 3 Gallup (9-1) vs No. 6 Bernalillo (10-2 overall), 7pm

No. 4 Espanola Valley (9-3) vs No. 5 Kirtland Central (10-1 overall), 5pm

4A GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 4th

No. 1 Portales vs No. 8 Silver, 5pm (Ruidoso HS)

No. 2 Espanola Valley vs No. 7 St. Pius X, 7:30pm

No. 3 Bernalillo vs No. 6 Kirtland Central, 6pm

No. 4 Gallup vs No. 5 Highland, 4pm

3A BOYS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 4th - Times TBA

No. 1 Robertson (12-0) vs No. 8 Cobre (8-4 overall)

No. 2 Hot Springs (11-1) vs No. 7 Thoreau (9-3 overall)

No. 3 Navajo Prep (11-1) vs No. 6 NMMI (8-3 overall)

No. 4 Sandia Prep (9-1) vs No. 5 St. Michael's (7-2 overall)

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 4th

No. 1 Navajo Prep vs No. 8 Thoreau, 6pm

No. 2 West Las Vegas vs No. 7 Tohatchi, 6pm

No. 3 Dexter vs No. 6 Robertson, 5pm

No. 4 Hatch Valley vs No. 5 Sandia Prep, 6:30pm

2A BOYS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 3rd - Time TBA

No. 1 Rehoboth Christian (12-0) vs No. 8 Monte Del Sol (7-2 overall)

No. 2 Jal (12-0) vs No. 7 Texico (8-3 overall)

No. 3 Pecos (10-2) vs No. 6 Escalante (10-1 overall)

No. 4 Mescalero Apache (11-1) vs No. 5 Tularosa (9-2 overall)

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 3rd

No. 1 Pecos vs No. 8 Rehoboth Christian, 4pm

No. 2 Lordsburg vs No. 7 ATC, 4pm

No. 3 Mescalero Apache vs No. 6 Clayton, 5:30pm

No. 4 Escalante vs No. 5 Tatum, TBA

1A BOYS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 3rd - Times TBA

No. 1 Magdalena (12-0) vs No. 8 Pine Hill (1-10 overall), 5pm

No. 2 Melrose (11-0) vs No. 7 Springer (7-3 overall), 6:30pm

No. 3 Elida (10-1) vs No. 6 Evangel Christian/Oak Grove (6-3 overall), 4pm

No. 4 Fort Sumner (8-3) vs No. 5 Mesilla Valley (6-2 overall), 6pm

1A GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Round - May 3rd

No. 1 Roy/Mosquero vs No. 8 Evangel Christian/Oak Grove, 5:30pm

No. 2 Fort Sumner vs No. 7 Ramah, 3pm

No. 3 Melrose vs No. 6 Gateway Christian, 4pm

No. 4 Alamo Navajo vs No. 5 Animas, 4pm